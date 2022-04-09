Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Murry Gerber's $40 million gift to Augustana College. The gift, which was announced this week, is the largest in Augustana's history. The college said Gerber will match gifts dollar for dollar, up to $40 million, providing an additional $80 million to Augustana's endowment, which would be an increase of about 75%.

Currently, the endowment stands at about $100 million.

Gerber, a 1975 graduate, is former chief executive and board member at EQT Corp., an energy production company. He's served on several boards, including U.S. Steel and BlackRock Inc. He's also a member of the Augustana board of directors.

The college said the gift will help provide financial help and scholarships to "high-achieving first-generation students and high-achieving students from families with lower incomes."

"This is transformational generosity,” Steve Bahls, Augustana’s president, said. "It will benefit a substantial number of students on this campus for generations..."

We couldn't say it any better.

Thumbs Up ... to the beginning of minor league baseball, with the Quad-Cities River Bandits opening its season this week. Next week will be the home opener at Modern Woodmen Park.

Those who read this space know we're baseball fans, and there's nothing like catching a ballgame by the river.

We're also eager to see how some of the rule changes will affect the game, including strict limits on defensive shifts and the institution of a pitch clock. These sound like good changes to us, and we'd like to see them at the Major League level.

For now, though, we're ready to play ball and we're looking forward to an exciting 2022 season.

Thumbs Up ... to Moline and Silvis for signing an agreement that appears to solve water problems in Silvis, where the taste of the tap water has been a source of complaints, and a surplus of H2O in the City of Moline.

As Sarah Hayden and Barb Ickes reported, the Moline council approved an intergovernmental agreement to provide for the sale of surplus water to Silvis, pending construction of a connecting water main between the two cities. Moline estimates it will collect $180,000 in annual revenue from the arrangement, with the money to be used for future water system improvements.

This is the kind of sharing we've long encouraged among local governments, and we congratulate both cities.

Thumbs Down ... to Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst for voting against the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. The court's newest justice was confirmed 53-47 on Thursday. Three Republicans joined all the Democrats, including Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, in confirming her.

On Friday, President Biden appeared with Jackson at a ceremony on the White House lawn.

Judge Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the court, a historic moment for this nation. She is clearly qualified for the post, and we wish Iowa's senators would have voted for her.

Thumbs Up ... to the city of Rock Island for joining Moline and East Moline in the formation of a land bank authority. We've written about this before. The land bank would purchase certain abandoned properties, clean them up and try to market them so they can get back on the tax rolls.

The state of Illinois has been encouraging these regional efforts and has provided money to help it get started.

Abandoned properties are no small problem, especially in some of our older neighborhoods.

We know this is a long-term effort, but we're eager to see progress and we're happy the largest cities in Rock Island County are getting on board.

Thumbs Up ... to Davenport's ambitious street repair plan for this year. We've been complaining for quite a while about the condition of the city's streets, which sometimes leave us a bit dazed. It's not just us. We've heard during the debate over whether to convert parts of 3rd and 4th streets to two-ways that plenty of Davenport residents aren't satisfied, either. So, we're happy to see the city lay out their plans for this construction season.

According to Sarah Watson's reporting, the city's budget includes $4.45 million for neighborhood street repair and $4.6 million for high-volume street repair.

The reconstruction of parts of East 53rd Street is, of course, the most visible. Still, there also will be improvements to other major streets and 55 neighborhood streets.

We look forward to seeing the results, and we'd urge drivers to be patient as they encounter the road work.

