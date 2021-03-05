Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

"These counterfeit masks are extremely dangerous and provide a false sense of security to American consumers,” Hans Leiterman, assistant area port director for Chicago, said, the Tribune reported. "Unfortunately, there is no shortage of bad actors out there trying to take advantage of consumers during a global pandemic."

Last month, there were 11 million counterfeit N95 masks seized over five states. At the time of the reports, officials wouldn’t say where the raids occurred but the federal government notified 6,000 potential victims in a dozen states, including hospitals and other medical facilities.

We hope the authorities come down hard on the counterfeiters. But this also should serve as a warning to all of us to be wary as we shop for masks and other gear, and to exercise due diligence to make sure what we are buying is the real thing.

Thumbs Up ... to the recognition being paid to the late Dale Owen by colleagues in the banking and finance business for his work raising money for Quad-City area cultural institutions.

Owen, who died last year, had been president and CEO of Bettendorf-based Ascentra Credit Union, and in early 2020 he was a tri-chair of the Quad-Cities Cultural Trust.

The trust provides funding to six cultural institutions.