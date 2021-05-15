Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to Illinois entering the "bridge phase" of Covid-related restrictions. The new rules mean expanded capacity limits at a range of businesses and other venues.

The state will still adhere to CDC guidelines on masks, but on Thursday the federal agency announced a significant easing for people who are fully vaccinated.

Illinois’ bridge phase is leading to a full reopening in June, if there isn’t a spike in Covid-related cases.

"Illinoisans have worked so hard over the past year and a half to keep their families and neighbors safe, and reaching Bridge Phase means that we’re closer than ever to a return to normalcy," Gov. JB Pritzker said this week. "To keep up this progress, I urge every eligible Illinoisan – now including 12 to 15-year-olds – to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

In the Quad-Cities, Illinoisans need only look at Iowa to see what a reopening looks like, and we, like everybody, are eager to see both sides of the river fully opened up.

For now, though, Friday marked the next phase in what has been a year-plus ordeal. May the news continue to be good.