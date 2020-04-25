Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Down … to the confusion at City Hall in East Moline earlier this week over the 36-year-old liens against the Rock Island County-owned Hope Creek Care Center. Some on the council want to press for payment of interest on the liens worth about $11,000 dating back to 1984. The interest amounts to more than $200,000.

This all comes as the county has voted to sell the money-losing nursing home to Aperion Care, a controversial decision that garnered opposition in some influential quarters.

We were not big fans of selling to Aperion Care, even though we believe it is time to sell the nursing home. (The county just can’t sustain the financial losses any longer). But the idea that some on the East Moline council would press for interest payments on liens that date back to the Reagan era (and apparently weren’t an issue for three decades) is a bit much.

The council, meeting online this week because of social distancing requirements, voted against charging the interest. But, according to reporter Jim Meenan, one council member later said that her vote was not recorded correctly. The result was confusion.

Our view is there would be less confusion if these council members would just drop this bad idea.