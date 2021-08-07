Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

"We will continue to monitor the circumstances and adjust as necessary," it added.

We know this couldn't have been an easy decision. Music venues and other businesses all across the country are facing difficult choices as the coronavirus continues to upend our lives. Still, we appreciate those who step up and seek to do what they believe is right in order to promote safety.

We hope steps like this will lead people to do what we all should know is the surest way to control this virus: get vaccinated.

Thumbs Down ... to the Minnesota landlords that run Crestwood Apartments in Davenport. Tom Barton has been documenting the decrepit living conditions at the complex on East 37th Street, as well as the struggles that tenants there have faced as they try to find a new place to live. (The City of Davenport says that they have to move because of the complex's substandard living conditions.)

As if the story couldn't get worse, Barton reported late this week a lawyer who is helping some of the tenants said the landlords are still demanding back rent and some tenants told her the company won't even provide them copies of their leases. Those leases are needed to get relocation assistance from the Salvation Army, Scott County and other nonprofit providers.