Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the Illinois lawmakers who helped convince the federal Bureau of Prisons to make changes to alleviate some of the understaffing at the prison in Thomson.
Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with Rep. Cheri Bustos, announced Thursday that the Bureau of Prisons is giving Thomson "direct-hire authority," a step the lawmakers say will speed up the hiring process for up to 65 correctional officers.
This comes on top of BOP agreeing to pay a retention incentive and accelerated promotions, they said.
For months now, we've known that Thomson is woefully understaffed, and these are the kinds of steps that union officials say are needed to help with the problem.
Bustos, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee, has included language in spending bills to encourage BOP to continue seeking direct hiring authority.
We're happy to see progress is being made on this front.
Thumbs Up ... to the 50th annual Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival, which is taking place this week. The festival, an icon of the Quad-City entertainment scene, is back on the stage after going virtual last year because of the pandemic, and we couldn't be happier.
An extensive lineup of acts is on offer this year. The event also is being live-streamed. Steve Trainor, president of the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Society, also said this year's festival, which began Thursday, features the biggest number of items ever offered at its silent auction.
Thumbs Down ... to disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich for his lawsuit trying to overturn the ban on him running for state or local office. In 2011, Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted on corruption charges.
Former President Trump commuted his sentence last year. Now, Blagojevich is claiming he was wronged by the state Senate, which convicted him in 2009 during impeachment proceedings and voted to ban him from holding future office.
According to a Chicago Tribune article, legal experts saying the lawsuit is frivolous.
Ann Lousin, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Illinois at Chicago law school who helped draft the state's constitution, said, "this lawsuit is not going anywhere," the Tribune reported.
We can't count the number of times we've given a thumbs down to Blagojevich over the years; it is, we suppose, a bit of low-hanging fruit. Still, this attempt at rehabilitation is a bit much.
Thumbs Up ... to Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa, which announced this week that it will require proof of vaccination to attend a show there during the 2021 season.
The venue said it made the decision "in accordance with recommendations by the CDC and thoughtful consideration..."
"We will continue to monitor the circumstances and adjust as necessary," it added.
We know this couldn't have been an easy decision. Music venues and other businesses all across the country are facing difficult choices as the coronavirus continues to upend our lives. Still, we appreciate those who step up and seek to do what they believe is right in order to promote safety.
We hope steps like this will lead people to do what we all should know is the surest way to control this virus: get vaccinated.
Thumbs Down ... to the Minnesota landlords that run Crestwood Apartments in Davenport. Tom Barton has been documenting the decrepit living conditions at the complex on East 37th Street, as well as the struggles that tenants there have faced as they try to find a new place to live. (The City of Davenport says that they have to move because of the complex's substandard living conditions.)
As if the story couldn't get worse, Barton reported late this week a lawyer who is helping some of the tenants said the landlords are still demanding back rent and some tenants told her the company won't even provide them copies of their leases. Those leases are needed to get relocation assistance from the Salvation Army, Scott County and other nonprofit providers.
The company, Headway Management LLC, has not returned repeated calls from this newspaper, and neither has Ryan Schmidt of Forest Lake, Minn., who city officials and records indicate is Headway's owner.
All we can do is shine a light on this deplorable behavior; perhaps the authorities can do something more.
Thumbs Up ... to Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK), which announced Thursday that fares will be waived for K-12 students riding its fixed route or school peak service routes to and from school during the upcoming fall semester.
The free rides are for students going to and from school, and they are open to all, regardless of income. The step was taken to help families affected by the pandemic.
"Access to transportation can sometimes be a barrier," Jennifer Hirsch, manager of administration for Metro, said in a news release. "Through this program all students can have affordable access to and from school on any Metro route serving their neighborhood."
Kudos to MetroLINK for taking this step.