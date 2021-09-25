Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the Pleasant Valley High School for being designated a "Blue Ribbon" school by the U.S. Department of Education.
Pleasant Valley is one of only five Blue Ribbon schools in Iowa. There are only 325 nationwide. The 39-year-old program recognizes schools whose students have reached high levels of achievement.
Principal Darren Erickson credited the students and community.
“We don’t want school to be something done to them, but something done with them,” Erickson said. “So I think working with some great kids and having them help guide the direction and vision of the school has been very important to keep us moving forward.”
Thumbs Down … to news this week that Moody's has downgraded the City of East Moline's credit rating.
The downgrade not only signals economic troubles for East Moline, but will likely lead to the city paying higher interest rates as it seeks nearly $41 in bonds to cover unfunded pension liabilities for retired city employees.
"In this most recent review," Moody's said, "we noted that, when compared to operating revenue, the city's total leverage from debt, pensions and OPEB is among the highest of any municipality rated by Moody’s.”
Ouch.
East Moline is now at a Baa2, what Moody's considered a moderate credit risk that “may possess speculative characteristics.” Simply put, East Moline is riddled with debt, and the credit analysis agency isn't as confident in the city's ability to pay up as it used to be.
City leaders say their strategy to issue bonds to pay down the pensions is still worth pursuing, despite the likelihood of higher interest rates. But they may not have much choice. Short of an economic development dues machina, the city has been limited in its ability to raise revenue.
We hope the city can find a way out of this mess without putting even more burden on taxpayers.
Thumbs Up … to the YWCA of the Quad Cities, who broke ground on its new $13 million facility in Rock Island aimed at improving the organization's outreach to women and people of color.
The service organization will also substantially increase its space for child care.
The two-story, 48,900-square-foot facility at 1702-1704 5th Ave., will feature improved amenities, such as a full-service community kitchen and an Empowerment Center. It will also offer increased capacity for child care and be able to accommodate 220 additional children.
The center is projected to be open by the end of 2022.
As business reporter Cara Smith wrote last week, Rock Island has the highest poverty rate in the Quad-Cities and is seeking to reinvest in its downtown. The YWCA is a key player in those efforts.
Thumbs Up ... to the Augustana Prison Education Partnership, a new program at the
East Moline Correctional Facility that will allow inmates to earn a bachelor's degree from Augie.
The program began Aug. 31 with 10 incarcerated students, who learn from the same professors who teach on the Augustana College main campus in Rock Island.
Inmates are studying history, literature, mathematics, foreign languages, religion, science and the arts.