Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

There have been discussions with Quad-City Arts about the situation, and Turner reported it’s possible some space for artists could be maintained after the owner of the Bucktown building renovates the structure. Still, it saddens us that, after all these years, Midcoast is closing up shop. The organization, and the people who have been a part of it, have contributed so much to the arts community and the Quad-Cities.

Thumbs Up ... to the selection of the Quad-Cities to be the site of the Professional Disc Golf Association's Tim Selinske United States Masters Championships next September. Visit Quad-Cities announced the selection last week.

The Quad-Cities hosted this event in 2017, and we're told it was quite successful. Dave Herrell, the CEO at Visit Quad-Cities, says this is a chance to yet again connect the Quad-Cities to a sport that is growing in popularity — and to an organization that boasts 120,000 members in 54 countries.

We are happy the PDGA is once again holding this championship event in the Quad-Cities, and we congratulate those who worked to secure this opportunity for our area.