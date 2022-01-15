Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Moline-based Deere & Co. for its new fully autonomous tractor, which it unveiled this month at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (CES 2022).
The machine combines Deere's 8R tractor with advanced technologies, and from what we've read, it's turning a lot of heads.
Available later this year, the tractor is aimed at better feeding the world at a time of less labor and land, Deere says.
Deere hadn't set a price for the tractors, but some of the articles we've read about it speculate it will be more than $500,000.
We salute Deere for its innovation.
Thumbs Down ... to Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman for his accusation that there is a "sinister agenda" at work in the state and educators and the media are complicit.
Chapman, an Adel Republican, is upset over materials that have appeared on school book shelves. Last November, he said that he would be drafting legislation to make it a felony for teachers to distribute "obscene" material to Iowa students.
Chapman says there is a move afoot to normalize sexually deviant behavior.
We on this board are parents. We want educators to take care when they decide what is appropriate for school children. We also await details of Chapman's legislation. Still, we think it's pretty over the top for him to say, as he did this week, that "it has become increasingly evident that we live in a world in which many, including our media, wish to confuse, misguide and deceive us, calling good evil and evil good."
As we've watched the debate over this issue, it's clear that many educators and journalists have a difference of opinion with Chapman about what constitutes obscenity, not to mention deviant behavior. We haven't weighed in ourselves about the materials he has cited, but even so we don't see a "sinister agenda."
We know there will be a debate this legislative session about what materials are being presented to students, the rights that parents should have in these matters, and the respective role of school boards and the state. (Our inclination is toward more local control). Still, we look forward to the debate. Unfortunately, Chapman's intemperate accusations got the whole discussion off on the wrong foot.
Thumbs Up ... to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul for his warning to people in the state to beware of "pop-up" testing sites for COVID-19. With the shortage of tests, the AG also warned about price gouging.
"It is important for people to know that these sites are not licensed or regulated by a government agency, and they should ask questions before visiting a pop-up testing location – or try to utilize a state-sponsored testing site," Raoul said.
Among the questions: What tests does the site administer, who analyzes the results and what laboratory does the site use.
Some of these sites, he says, ask for insurance or other personal information. If people believe they're the victims of fraud, the AG says to go to his web site to file a complaint.
Thumbs Up ... to a new alliance in Iowa to attack human trafficking. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking initiative was announced on Thursday. It will be coordinated by the Iowa Secretary of State's office and, already, it includes about three dozen companies and business groups, including some of the state's largest associations.
"My office is the business portal for the State of Iowa, and we’ll be inviting every business in the state to join this effort," Secretary Paul Pate said in a news release. "We are going to build a statewide, grassroots coalition that will unite with one common mission: to make Iowa a trafficking-free state."
Businesses that join the effort will be asked to educate employers, customers and partners about trafficking and to empower more people to take action to prevent it.
By going to IBAT.Iowa.gov those interested in joining can learn more.
We applaud the effort — and the goal to make Iowa a trafficking-free state.