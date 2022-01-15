Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Moline-based Deere & Co. for its new fully autonomous tractor, which it unveiled this month at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (CES 2022).

The machine combines Deere's 8R tractor with advanced technologies, and from what we've read, it's turning a lot of heads.

Available later this year, the tractor is aimed at better feeding the world at a time of less labor and land, Deere says.

Deere hadn't set a price for the tractors, but some of the articles we've read about it speculate it will be more than $500,000.

We salute Deere for its innovation.

Thumbs Down ... to Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman for his accusation that there is a "sinister agenda" at work in the state and educators and the media are complicit.

Chapman, an Adel Republican, is upset over materials that have appeared on school book shelves. Last November, he said that he would be drafting legislation to make it a felony for teachers to distribute "obscene" material to Iowa students.

Chapman says there is a move afoot to normalize sexually deviant behavior.