Thumbs up to Davenport Police Lt. Shawn Voigts.
Someone get this guy a medal for patience.
Last Friday, Voigts rolled into a brewing storm in the East Village. Things had gotten nasty between Pride Fest volunteers and business owner John Wisor, who, for more than 10 minutes, went on an expletive-laced tirade, according to body cam footage released this week.
Throughout the encounter, Voigts was remarkably calm. He defended Pride Fest's right to be there. He directed Wisor's complaints to the city council. And he did it with a remarkable degree of professionalism.
Cops are under incredible scrutiny these days and find themselves wrapped up in a broader culture war about class and race. Often, the microscope is warranted. And, years ago, body cameras were touted as a means to hold police accountable, a promise that goes unfulfilled in too many cities.
But, in this instance, the body camera showed an officer doing his duty extraordinarily well.
Thumbs down to continued attacks on reporters' privacy. This week, the New York Times reported that U.S. Department of Justice collected the phone and email data, stretching back to college, of one of its reporters, Ali Watkins.
The assault on Watkins' privacy was part of a probe into leaks from Senate Intelligence Committee. Committee staffer James A. Wolfe was charged this week with lying to investigators about his contacts with journalists, including Watkins, with whom he once shared a romantic relationship.
Watkins fully disclosed her past with Wolfe to her editors, the Times reported.
Such an assault on a free press, and its ability to protect sources and hold officials accountable is not a creation of the Trump administration, which has made rooting out leaks a priority. President Barack Obama's administration regularly invaded journalists' digital footprint, too.
Watkins has a constitutionally protected right to do her job. And its a right that, for a decade, has been under increasing assault under the catch-all guise of "national security."
Thumbs up to Iowa State Auditor Mary Mosiman who this week did right by taxpayers and agreed to nail down the real cost of Iowa's Medicaid program.
There have been wild swings between estimated savings gained by the state's privatization of health insurance for 600,000 poor and handicapped Iowans. And it's incredibly likely that the savings to state coffers are nowhere near what was promised, all while services have suffered.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, who helped engineer the move to private Medicaid under her predecessor, said calls for an official audit were nothing but Democrats playing politics. But, in truth, resisting an official review of the books was more political than a fact-finding mission.
