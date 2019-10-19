Thumbs Up … to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for the formation of a task force to look at criminal justice issues. Announced earlier this week, the governor’s office said the working group, headed by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, will spend much of 2020 on the "very complex issue of unbiased criminal justice in Iowa, looking at the full range of issues including policing, prosecution, and corrections practices."
The governor said she also would continue to call on the legislature to support a constitutional amendment to restore the voting rights of people with felony convictions after they’ve completed their sentences. This is something we have supported the governor on, and we also applaud her for taking steps to look at disparities in the criminal justice system.
We note a recent report, published in cooperation with the Iowa Policy Project, that showed in many walks of life in Iowa, minorities face significant disparities – in education, the economy and how they are treated in the criminal justice system.
We appreciate the governor’s attention to this issue. We have a lot of work to do.
Thumbs Down … to the failings that led to the Moline Maroons being forced to forfeit a win over the Rock Island Rocks. The Illinois High School Association dealt the punishment this week, because transfer papers for Moline football player Kaeden Dreifurst were not completed on time. Dreifurst also was given a two-game suspension.
The IHSA board made its decision Wednesday.
Dreifurst played for Moline last year but then moved to Arizona, only to come back in June. Unfortunately, there was confusion over the paperwork and the result was the forfeit and suspension.
We noticed in the report from Jeff Wendland of the Dispatch-Argus some finger pointing when it came to blame. We wouldn’t presume to try to sort that out. In the end, we just feel bad for the kids. Rules are important, and they should be followed. But football games should be settled on the field, not in a board room.
Thumbs Down … to the Trump administration’s ever-confusing handling of the Renewable Fuel Standard. Two weeks ago, we praised what appeared to be a deal to boost biofuel volumes that the industry complained were being suppressed by the flood of refinery exemptions handed out by the Environmental Protection Agency.
With biofuel plants shutting down, industry officials have been insisting on a fix.
You have free articles remaining.
What we've seen the past several weeks is EPA angering the biofuel industry and their political allies, who then run to President Trump for help. But what the White House appears to promise, EPA won't deliver, at least in the opinion of renewable fuels officials.
The latest backtracking, which occurred this week, has left some angry over promises made, then broken.
"No more Iowa nice" is the nicest part of what Iowa Corn Growers Association President Craig Floss said about the situation this week.
This probably shouldn’t be a surprise. The president's promises are one thing, but the people he has appointed to head the EPA are not exactly friendlies.
What frustrates us is the constant back and forth on renewable volumes, with no resolution. For all involved. It seems to us that the White House and the people the president appoints to the EPA ought to finally come up with a plan and stick to it.
Thumbs Up ... to Dave Stow, the new CEO at the TBK Bank Sports Complex, for thinking big about ways to promote the 77-acre complex in northeast Bettendorf.
In an article this week in the Times, Graham Ambrose wrote about how Stow talked up the facility at a gathering of international sports personnel in Barcelona. Stow has experience managing events at the Olympics and Super Bowls, so he's obviously got good contacts. But he also talked about looking regionally to draw events.
"Maybe there’s an international weight-lifting event in Chicago, and someone wants to come out two weeks early and get acclimated," he said. "Why not bring them here?"
Why not? It's that kind of thinking that has helped elevate other Quad-City venues. So, yes, why not?
We wish Stow great success in the new job.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.