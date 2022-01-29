Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the creation of a new accountability organization within Department of Veterans' Affairs in Illinois. The office was created by a law that passed the state legislature without opposition and comes on the heels of problems at VA facilities going back years.
The measure became law even though it didn't get Gov. JB Pritzker's signature because he didn't sign or veto it within 60 days of it reaching him, which means it becomes law.
A spokesperson for the governor said he fully supports the law, but blamed an internal miscommunication for his failure to sign it, according to the Chicago Tribune.
That seems odd to us, given the political sensitivity of this issue. The state was faulted for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak at the VA facility in LaSalle, where three dozen veterans died.
Still, what matters most is that this additional level of accountability will be provided.
The new office will be independent from the department but funded by the agency's budget. The governor appoints the office's director and the Senate must confirm.
The office will work with the inspector general for the governor on complaints.
Thumbs Down ... to continued efforts in the Iowa Legislature to curb use of automated traffic enforcement cameras. The cameras are proven to make roads safer, but for ideological and other reasons, certain lawmakers have targeted them.
This year, they're trying a new approach. Instead of seeking an outright ban, they're supposedly softening their proposals. That may be so, but there are still some questionable ideas out there. One would require jurisdictions interested in using these safety devices to first put an alternative in place for six months. It also would require cities collect data proving the need for the cameras. (The bill we saw didn't explain who would decide whether the data was sufficient.) This seems like too heavy-handed an approach to us.
Another proposal would prohibit camera-generated tickets for vehicles going less than 20 miles per hour over the limit in towns of 12,000 people or less if the municipality has exceeded a certain revenue threshold. (We'd like to know more about this plan. It seems oddly specific.)
We've long said that Iowa cities ought to be able to use these devices, but that they ought to be responsible and the cameras shouldn’t just be a revenue generator. Historically, there have been complaints concerning tickets issued in Cedar Rapids, and we also know people have complained about the cameras in LeClaire.
We'll see how these proposals go forward. But, on balance, we think automated cameras improve public safety. Some suggestions may be worth exploring. But, given the animosity many legislators have toward these cameras, we’re skeptical they'll adequately balance these interests.
Let's hope they prove us wrong.
Thumbs Up ... to the progress being made in downtown Moline to redevelop the property under the old Interstate-74 bridge. As Barb Ickes reported this week, plans for that area are advancing, and much of what we hear sounds exciting.
As Ickes reported: "At the fore of popular concepts is a skate park that could be built under a section of the new bridge, a roof-top restaurant at the city-owned Spiegel Building and the creation of a shopping and recreational area just west of the new bridge, dubbed Mill Town Basin."
The city has been working with land use experts, along with soliciting input from the public. And this week, members of the city council were asked for their support.
The Mill Town Basin seemed especially well received by the council.
We’re encouraged by what we hear, and we also think the process to arrive at this point has been solid.
Aldermen have given their blessing to investigate timelines, consultants and possible budgets for specific pieces of the new downtown picture, thereby giving city planners and Renew Moline the green light to hit the gas.
Thumbs Up ... Jonathan Zumkehr, a corrections officer at the federal prison in Thomson, where he also heads the local unit of the American Federation of Government Employees.
This week, Zumkehr was recognized as the AFGE law enforcement officer of the year.
Employees, union or otherwise, get recognized for their work all the time. But we know the effort Zumkehr has put into getting better treatment for workers at the prison in Thomson.
This newspaper has reported on how staffing levels and wages have been lacking at the prison. And Zumkehr has been a key figure in advocating for changes. Those include increases in pay, hiring practices and COVID testing policies.
Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., presented Zumkehr with the award.
Bustos, along with other members of the state's congressional delegation, have also worked to make these changes happen. We applaud all for their efforts.