Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

This year, they're trying a new approach. Instead of seeking an outright ban, they're supposedly softening their proposals. That may be so, but there are still some questionable ideas out there. One would require jurisdictions interested in using these safety devices to first put an alternative in place for six months. It also would require cities collect data proving the need for the cameras. (The bill we saw didn't explain who would decide whether the data was sufficient.) This seems like too heavy-handed an approach to us.

Another proposal would prohibit camera-generated tickets for vehicles going less than 20 miles per hour over the limit in towns of 12,000 people or less if the municipality has exceeded a certain revenue threshold. (We'd like to know more about this plan. It seems oddly specific.)

We've long said that Iowa cities ought to be able to use these devices, but that they ought to be responsible and the cameras shouldn’t just be a revenue generator. Historically, there have been complaints concerning tickets issued in Cedar Rapids, and we also know people have complained about the cameras in LeClaire.