Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., for her service to the 17th congressional district. Bustos, who announced last week that she will not seek another term and will leave office in another 20 months, has been an able representative for this area. She’s been a moderating voice in a leftward moving Democratic Party and a politician, who despite being a member of one party, has made it clear she serves constituents in both. Bustos hasn’t left Congress yet; she still will serve out her term, and she says she will work hard all the way to the finish line.

The Moline Democrat already has done much to help her district — whether it’s advocating for passenger rail service, helping the Rock Island Arsenal or working to get funding for safer drinking water in Galesburg — so we look forward to what she is able to accomplish in the next 20 months.

Thumbs Down … to the proposal in the Iowa Legislature, already passed by the House and Senate, to let students learning to drive bypass the requirement that they receive lessons from a certified instructor. The bill is one of many that have moved through the Legislature this year under the banner of "choice." One of the floor managers of the legislation said that he taught his own four children how to drive, so apparently others can to.