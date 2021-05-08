Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., for her service to the 17th congressional district. Bustos, who announced last week that she will not seek another term and will leave office in another 20 months, has been an able representative for this area. She’s been a moderating voice in a leftward moving Democratic Party and a politician, who despite being a member of one party, has made it clear she serves constituents in both. Bustos hasn’t left Congress yet; she still will serve out her term, and she says she will work hard all the way to the finish line.
The Moline Democrat already has done much to help her district — whether it’s advocating for passenger rail service, helping the Rock Island Arsenal or working to get funding for safer drinking water in Galesburg — so we look forward to what she is able to accomplish in the next 20 months.
Thumbs Down … to the proposal in the Iowa Legislature, already passed by the House and Senate, to let students learning to drive bypass the requirement that they receive lessons from a certified instructor. The bill is one of many that have moved through the Legislature this year under the banner of "choice." One of the floor managers of the legislation said that he taught his own four children how to drive, so apparently others can to.
To be clear, in order to get a license, young people would still have to pass a driver’s test that would be overseen by an instructor.
Still, this legislation is a bad idea. It’s been years since most parents have taken driving instruction. And while many are good drivers, many just aren't. (We've all encountered them on the roads.) And, as others have pointed out, many parents won’t be good teachers, or up to speed on the latest aspects of the law.
A lot of us remember that when we took driver’s education courses, it wasn’t the first time we had been behind the wheel. Many of us got our first chance with our parents or grandparents sitting by our side. And then when we went to take the required courses, we learned that getting instruction from mom or dad was far different than a trained instructor.
As Todd Ferry, a retired police officer who runs a private driver’s education academy in Sioux City, said, "parent-taught driver’s-ed is not driver’s-ed."
We hope Gov. Kim Reynolds will veto this bill. It seems to us this falls under the category of, if it’s not broke don’t fix it.
Thumbs Up …. to the Biden administration for making progress dealing with the thousands of young people at the southern border of the United States. A week ago, the government reported that it had reduced by more than 80% the number of migrant children who were in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol. A month ago, nearly 5,800 children were in Border Patrol custody; that had dwindled to less than 800 a week ago. The average length these kids are being held also has shrunk to 28 hours, down from more than five days.
By law, they’re supposed to be transferred within three days.
Officials say the emergency shelters they’ve set up have been a big contributor to this success.
This is but one element of an immigration situation that is complex and still troubled. Critics on the right are upset Biden cancelled the border wall ordered up by the previous administration; meanwhile, advocates for migrants are not happy the administration is using the pandemic to turn back migrants to Mexico, which is what the previous administration did.
Still, we are happy that in this area, anyway, there is progress to report.
Thumbs Up … to the crews who put in place this week the final piece to the basket-handle arch on the new Illinois-bound I-74 bridge. The 240,000 pound keystone required 4,000 bolts and appeared to go smoothly into place. According to our Tom Loewy, the process began at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and was completed by 9:01 a.m.
This is but another milestone in the construction of a bridge that will change – that is changing – the face of the Quad-Cities.
It was many years ago that planners, with input from Quad-Citians, chose the twin basket-handle arch design for the bridge. And it was no small decision. When the new bridge is done and it fully replaces the existing span, these arches that rise 164 feet above the bridge deck, will become the architectural focal point of a crossing that will join Bettendorf and Moline, Iowa and Illinois, for the next 100 years.