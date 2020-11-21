Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Meanwhile, state regulators have been criticized for not doing enough to protect workers there and at other places across the state.

A week ago, the ACLU of Iowa and other organizations filed a complaint saying the Iowa Occupational Health and Safety Administration has failed to do its job.

In June, the agency investigated the Tyson plant but declined to issue a citation.

News reports are rife with workers saying they still feel it’s not safe to work at these plants, but they show up because they need the job.

The allegations in these instances are disturbing, and the investigations are certainly warranted. At the end of the day, we hope they result in workers being protected and treated with respect — and that those who put them in harm’s way and see them as fodder for sport are punished.

Thumbs Up … to the Rock Island County Board for a fiscal 2021 budget that includes a 1% property tax cut.

The small reduction – which would amount to a $10 savings for somebody with a home with an equalized assessed value of $100,000 – is a welcome change from past years when the board increased property taxes.