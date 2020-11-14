Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Swartz said he departed for a number of reasons, among them that he was on a list of workers to be laid off. The Rock Island County Health Department, meanwhile, said it, Rock Island and East Moline have been helping out.

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said this week there will be no layoffs in 2021, and the discussion at the council suggests there may have been a lack of communication about possible layoffs.

Regardless, the end result is the city doesn't have a health inspector, a service it has provided for years.

Going without a health inspector in the midst of a pandemic is inexplicable. We're not sure why Swartz has not been replaced, but it sure seems like pretty bad timing.

Thumbs Up ... to the announcement this week on ending homelessness among veterans in the Quad-Cities.

The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness notified Mayor Mike Matson last month that the bi-state region had "effectively ended homelessness" among veterans. This area is one of 80 communities across the country to meet this designation. The city announced the achievement this week.

This doesn't mean there aren't homeless veterans here, but that it is "a rare, brief and one-time experience," as the federal government puts it.