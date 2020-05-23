Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thumbs Up ... to the decision to remove the federal prison at Thomson, Ill., from a list of quarantine sites to monitor inmates entering the prison system for their health.

A bipartisan, bi-state coalition of federal lawmakers raised concerns about the designation by the federal Bureau of Prisons, arguing that without testing each of the prisoners, new inmates could more rapidly spread COVID-19 at these quarantine sites.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., worked with Sens. Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on this issue. The lawmakers announced the Bureau of Prisons' decision on Monday, and we want them to know we appreciate their work.

Thumbs Up ... to Quad-City area officials and event organizers who are thoughtfully examining their operations in the face of the pandemic. This week, officials decided to close the public swimming pools in Davenport and Moline for the summer; decisions about pools in Rock Island and Bettendorf were pending.

In addition, organizers of the county fairs in Rock Island and Mercer counties have called off their events for this summer. The Backwater Gamblers also postponed its summer season.

These are all painful choices. They are painful for the organizers and the public.