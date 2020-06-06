Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thumbs Up ... to the 24,259 Scott County residents who voted in Tuesday’s election. That was enough to account for 19% turnout, the highest for a local primary in more than a decade.

"Yesterday was a great day," Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said. "It was the highest turnout since I've been here. The highest I've ever seen since I've been the auditor was 12,800 votes, and we had more than 24,000 last night.”

Stunningly, only 3% of voters cast ballots at polls. (The election happened despite the global COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest the night before.)

So what accounts for the spike?

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate sent out ballot request forms to all residents, something that doesn’t happen in a typical primary.

It goes to show that voting by mail is safe, secure and boosts turnout. The state should do the same thing in November.

Thumbs Down ... to a handful of idiots who tried to hijack a peaceful protest Sunday evening so they could commit crimes, loot and steal.