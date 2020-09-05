Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Down … to National Railroad Equipment’s decision to close its facility in Silvis, where 40 to 50 people are employed. The company announced last week it is moving its operations in Dixmoor, Ill., Silvis and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to its home base of Mount Vernon, Ill., and Paducah, Kentucky. The company said the move will take place over the next few months and improve its production capacity and lead times.

We are sorry to see this. It was only a couple years ago that the company was talking about expanding operations in Silvis, where there is a long history of railroading.

Thumbs Up … to Iowa State University President Dr. Wendy Wintersteen, who reversed the decision to hold the Cyclone football team’s home opener in front of as many as 25,000 fans. The decision to move forward with the Sept. 12 game with thousands of people congregating even as the Ames area is in the midst of a huge outbreak of coronavirus cases, stoked outrage around the state and drew national attention.

The athletic department said Wintersteen came to the decision after taking in the reaction from the community.

We earlier expressed our doubts about the original decision, but we know that it is not easy for organizations to make these choices as they try to maintain some sense of normalcy.