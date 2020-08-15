Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the Davenport School District for its decision to delay the start of the school year until Sept. 8. The district had wanted to rely heavily on online learning to start the year on Aug. 24. But the district, along with others across the state, were thrown for a loop by Gov. Kim Reynolds a few weeks ago with her last-minute order that districts needed to offer in-person instruction at least half the time, even at the start of the year.

Parents could opt out, according to the governor’s plan, but districts that wanted a waiver have to meet an impossibly high bar.

This is why some districts have moved to openly defy the governor.

Davenport’s decision to delay school a couple weeks is the right move. We have said previously we are concerned about an all-online instruction model, but we also trust local school district officials, rather than Des Moines, to make the right decisions.

Currently, we’re seeing a downward trend in cases in Scott County. But, experts tell us, we still are far higher than we need to be to get this under control. We also know the history is that once people see progress, they let their guard down. Then the curve heads straight back up.