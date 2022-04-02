Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the City of Davenport for the public listening sessions it is holding to get input on the potential for converting 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic.

We previously expressed our support for a two-way system between Marquette Street and River Drive. We think it would slow traffic, a much-needed improvement given the way people travel those streets, and it would create a more livable downtown.

Still, we understand some of the objections, too, among them figuring out how to deal with delivery trucks and public safety vehicles. (Some aldermen also have discussed extending the conversion beyond what initially was contemplated. The city already plans to make millions of dollars in much-needed repairs to the streets.)

When we threw our support behind the idea, we urged the city to get more public input, and we believe City Hall is doing just that. We applaud them. It would have been tempting for backers on the city council to just push this plan through, albeit at their political peril. This way, people are giving their input and, in the end, we think it will be a good exercise no matter what the decision turns out to be.

Thumbs Down ... to the Iowa House's vote this week to shortchange higher education in the state. The state's Regents institutions haven't had a budget increase in years, and in 2020, they experienced a cut. Majority Republicans approved a $12 million initiative that's aimed at encouraging students to major in high-demand areas and stay in Iowa.

Financial incentives like this have merit, though some of us have questions about how compliance would be measured. Either way, it shouldn't be a substitute for adequately funding the state's major universities. In 2021, the Regents institutions raised tuition, and the prospects for the future aren't all that appealing given the funding challenges.

According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, Regents President Mike Richards said at a July meeting the universities have found ways to increase efficiency. "Nevertheless, even with cost cutting and flat appropriations for the last two years, our costs continue to rise. We still need financial resources to provide a quality education for our students," he said.

We agree. If the legislature is going with flat budgets now, before the flat tax proposal fully kicks in and drains even more money from state coffers, we worry about what will happen in the future.

Thumbs Up ... to continued improvements at Rock Island's historic Douglas Park. This week, it was announced that T-Mobile was awarding a $50,000 grant for new lights at the youth baseball field there and a multi-purpose field at the park, which is located at 18th Avenue and 9th Street.

The site of the first National Football League game in 1920, this park is an important site for the city, and we're happy that Rock Island was among the 25 communities that were successful in getting one of the company's Hometown Grants awards.

A lot of work has gone into improving this park, and we're pleased to see this latest advancement.

Thumbs Up ... to the Rock Island-Milan School District for breaking ground on its new $7.6 million central administration facility, to be located at 20th Street and 7th Avenue in Rock Island.

As Sarah Hayden reported, the facility will have 15,000 square feet of space for the district’s administration offices, another 15,000 for a warehouse, and 5,000 square feet for a kitchen.

There comes a time when aging facilities need to be replaced. As one of our members attested, the building to be replaced has been old for a very long time. School officials say bonds are being sold for the project. The county's 1% local sales tax also is contributing.

The project is scheduled to be completed in December, and it is just the latest in a number of newer buildings that are going up in Rock Island, along with the new YWCA and federal courthouse.

We're happy to see the new developments, and we think the new look is good for the city.

