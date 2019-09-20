Thumbs Up ... to the Moline Police Department for asking the Illinois State Police to investigate the shooting incident involving retired Moline Police Capt. Jerome Patrick, who is accused of firing a weapon from a convertible last week. He's been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.
It might seem like a no-brainer that an outside agency would be called in to investigate this matter. Patrick only retired three years ago, in 2016. Nonetheless, we believe the Moline department deserves praise for doing the right thing.
Thumbs Down … to the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool’s board of directors for treating themselves to lavish travel and accommodations, far out of view of the public it’s supposed to be serving.
The Associated Press’ Ryan Foley reported this week that the organization routinely holds meetings on islands off the coast of Florida and Lake Michigan, it "routinely holds meetings at private Iowa clubs that require memberships — the Embassy Club West in West Des Moines and the Hyperion Field Club in Johnston."
Iowa’s open meetings law requires that meetings be held in places that are easily accessible to the public. (It should be no surprise, as Foley reported, that the board’s meeting minutes show regularly show no public input. The news service says the out-of-state travel has cost tens of thousands of dollars.
The pool provides liability, property and other coverage to paying local governments. About 750 counties, cities, towns and other governments collectively contributed $38 million for its coverage last year, according to the AP.
A spot check of some local governments shows that the City of Bettendorf gets liability coverage through the organization; also, Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region gets general liability and director coverage.
The City of Davenport and Scott County are not members.
Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn told us the arrangement has worked well for the city over he years, but that he plans to follow up with ICAP about the article.
Ploehn said he wants more information before he forms a judgment.
We hope that city council members, supervisors and other elected officials begin asking for an explanation, too. It sure looks to us like the expenditures out of line. No matter what, agencies taking in public money should ensure they are available to the public when they meet. An island off the coast of Florida doesn't seem to qualify.
Thumbs Up … to the Rock Island County Board for moving forward to list the Hope Creek Care Center for sale. The board voted in June to move ahead, and this week’s action was to give the go-ahead to hiring a broker, which will list the facility for $19 million. As we said on Sunday, the skilled nursing facility has become too much for the county to handle. It has racked up $7.5 million in short term debt, and it is increasingly draining the county of funds. Its general fund reserve is far less than it should be.
We have repeatedly said we believe board members should give considerable weight to the people who live at the East Moline facility when deciding to whom to sell. But the obstacles to turning around the facility, as was made clear in a May consultant’s report, are daunting. We think the board is on the right path.
Thumbs Up ... to Palmer College of Chiropractic for its inventive new sculpture honoring D.D. Palmer, the founder of chiropractic. The statue, located in the West Hall Courtyard at its Davenport campus, was unveiled earlier this week.
Anybody who's been to the campus knows well the monuments that have been built there.
This one comes with a twist. The statue of Palmer shows him standing over a bench, but with enough room for visitors to lay down and appear to get their spine adjusted.
Already, we have seen a number of people on social media doing so, and we think it's an inspired choice of art that adds not just to the university but to the community.
