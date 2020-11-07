Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to all the people in the Quad-Cities who were involved in the administration of this year’s elections. We have been impressed with the relative ease with which our local elections were conducted. Sure, there have been some complaints, more so in Rock Island County than Scott County. Still, amid a pandemic, we have seen election officials and workers deal with unprecedented challenges. And through it all, the votes were counted and reported the night of the election, a contrast from some others states where state legislatures worked to prevent speedy counts of mail and absentee ballots. And while there are close races that still must be certified, we haven't heard of any problems at the polling places themselves.

Our hats are off, in particular, to the men and women who worked at the dozens of precincts across the Quad-Cities. This includes 35 teenage students from United Township. Even in the midst of a pandemic, all of these folks were willing to take the risk and work for the common good, to ensure that we were able to have our voices heard as we continue to try to make this a more perfect union.