Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to all the people in the Quad-Cities who were involved in the administration of this year’s elections. We have been impressed with the relative ease with which our local elections were conducted. Sure, there have been some complaints, more so in Rock Island County than Scott County. Still, amid a pandemic, we have seen election officials and workers deal with unprecedented challenges. And through it all, the votes were counted and reported the night of the election, a contrast from some others states where state legislatures worked to prevent speedy counts of mail and absentee ballots. And while there are close races that still must be certified, we haven't heard of any problems at the polling places themselves.
Our hats are off, in particular, to the men and women who worked at the dozens of precincts across the Quad-Cities. This includes 35 teenage students from United Township. Even in the midst of a pandemic, all of these folks were willing to take the risk and work for the common good, to ensure that we were able to have our voices heard as we continue to try to make this a more perfect union.
Thumbs Up … to the Java Lab, the coffee shop at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. From what we’ve heard, it’s a pretty cool place. And it’s clear it has its supporters. We heard from some who were not happy to see that the city recently sent out a request for proposals for a new vendor.
According to a report this week by Sarah Hayden, Bryon Lear, the library director, said that when contracts like this one come up, RFPs are typically sent out.
"Everyone should have the opportunity to do business with the city of Moline," he said.
That seems reasonable. But it turns out nobody else was interested in the contract.
The city didn't get any responses to its RFP by the Monday deadline. So, on its Facebook page, the Java Lab announced, "We are here to stay!"
We are happy to hear it.
Thumbs Down … to the inability of the state of Illinois to respond better to the massive number of unemployment claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A report last month by the Better Government Association pointed out the state's flaws.
One metric that measured the speed with which unemployment checks were sent out showed Illinois ranked last in the nation, according to the report. Before the pandemic, the BGA article said, Illinois was toward the top.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has complained the agency was left depleted by his predecessor, and we have no reason to doubt that was the case. The federal government's response to the economic crisis stemming from the pandemic has also been lacking. Still, we keep hearing complaints from people who say they can't get their benefits fast enough, or even get a callback.
That’s a problem everywhere, but it’s especially noticeable in areas like ours. It’s got to be tough for Illinois workers who are being laid off, as restrictions ramp up, to look across the river at Iowa, where there are relatively few restraints, and see an economy that’s doing better. To have trouble getting benefits on top of that has to be really discouraging. It's imperative these workers who are sacrificing in the face of the pandemic get help quickly. And that when they call the state, they hear back.
Thumbs Up ... to top Illinois Democrats who are applying greater pressure on powerhouse Mike Madigan to step aside. Criticism of the House speaker and head of the Illinois Democratic Party has mounted ever since the Commonwealth Edison plea deal this year. Now, in the aftermath of the election, it’s spreading.
On Thursday, U.S Sen. Dick Durbin and Gov. J.B. Pritzker both said Madigan should step down as leader of the state Democratic Party.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth went further. She said Madigan should be removed not only as the party leader, but as House speaker, too.
Durbin said Democrats paid a price because of Madigan.
We’re well aware of that. The Republicans used Madigan against Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride of Rock Island, and it paid off. Our view is that Kilbride was done an injustice by this, but there’s no doubt the tactic had an impact.
We hope that Rep. Mike Halpin and other Democrats are listening to all of this.
It's clear that Madigan won't go willingly. Only his party can force him out.
We are happy to see top Democrats turning up the heat. Duckworth, in particular, deserves praise.
We hope that more elected Democrats speak up.
