Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

We're used to this. For years, Ambrose has offered this kind of nonsense.

The fact is, other communities are far more aggressive in dealing with the very real threat of climate change, and this new resolution is only a modest step forward; it's unfortunate it was still too much for an alderman who can't be bothered with common sense.

Thumbs Up ... to the hiring of Anamaria Rocha as director of Mercado on Fifth in Moline. The non-profit that supports Hispanic culture and minority-run businesses, is best known for its outdoor summer market, which didn't take place last year because of Covid.

However, the market is planning to resume in June, with restrictions, which is great news. Rocha, meanwhile, says a primary goal of hers will be to expand the organization's reach with the building it purchased last year; the idea is to offer a year-round cultural hub.

We've always been big fans of Mercado, and it's expansion can only benefit the community.