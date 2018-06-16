Thumbs up to organizers of and participants in Thursday's Youth Community Action Summit in Davenport.
It's hard to know what to expect from such confabs. The impetus behind this one — a spate of shootings — is a highly complex blend of social, economic and legal realities. But Thursday's event, organized by Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, was more than a photo-op for political cover, too.
The hundreds who attended the two sessions covered a wide range of issues that are likely propelling the Quad-Cities' youth crime wave. And, of greatest import, the youth themselves had a voice.
At the very least, this week's Youth Summit was the beginning of a region-wide effort to engage area teens in a meaningful and, hopefully, fruitful dialogue.
And it was a signal that, finally, the area's elected officials are willing to discuss the practical realities that are behind the recent tragedies.
Thumbs down to the Iowa Republican Party for considering a pair of party planks that denigrate the rights of thousands of Iowans.
Republican delegates will vote Saturday on the party's 2018 platform, including two proposals that declare marriage solely between a man and a woman.
Funny thing happened, Iowa Republicans, the U.S. Supreme Court declared your position an unconstitutional attack on equal protection way back in 2015.
Doubling down on an effort to rob Americans of protected rights would be an unconscionable attack on the entire American experiment. Politically, it's a weird move that, for a time, put Gov. Kim Reynolds in a bind, too. Reynolds said the issue had been "settled" in the courts. But then added a statewide vote — the very tyranny of the majority that the U.S. Constitution is designed to protect against — should be considered. Later, her staffers rightly walked back the second comment.
Do the right thing and vote both of these proposals down. It's time to move on.
Thumbs down to the following quote from President Donald Trump:
“He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same," Trump said Friday of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un during an appearance on Fox News.
Kim's political opponents typically end up in gulags or just disappear because that's what tyrants do.
Hell no, Mr. President.
