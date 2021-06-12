Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

The contract will be managed by Performances Services.

This sounds like it is exactly the kind of use that CARES Act funding is meant for.

Thumbs Up ... to the return to Credit Island of the 10 statues aimed at replicating the figures in the famous Georges Seurat painting "A Sunday on La Grande Jatte." The statues, originally carved from wood in 1998, have been damaged by weather, insects and vandals over the years, and from time to time they have been absent.

More recently, they were moved to Credit Island Lodge, where Jean Downey, a Davenport artist, made needed repairs. The statues, which are now clad in fiberglass, were returned earlier this week to their display area.

These statues are a much-loved piece of Credit Island Park, and while they are removed occasionally for restoration, we are always happy to see them go back to where the public can again see them and experience the joy they inspire.