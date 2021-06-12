Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the reopening of Winnie's Place, which provides transitional housing and other services for women. Winnie's Place shut down last year amid the pandemic, but this week a new partnership between Project NOW and Churches United of the Quad-Cities, has reopened it.
"These women — these survivors — were in need of our support," said Rev. Dwight Ford, executive director of Project NOW.
The partnership between the two organizations means women now apply for help through Project NOW, which not only screens applicants and provides assistance but also case management services, a vital service for people in need.
The "Winnie" in Winnie's Place stands for Women in Need Nurtured Into Excellence. The program and its mission are vital to the Illinois Quad-Cities, and we certainly appreciate the efforts of all those involved to reopen it and make it better.
Thumbs Up ... to the Biden administration for agreeing to purchase 500 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to distribute to countries around the world.
According to the New York Times, "the first 200 million doses will be distributed by the end of this year, followed by 300 million by next June ... The doses will be distributed through Covax, the international vaccine-sharing initiative."
The United States is making great progress against the pandemic, but much of the rest of the world is struggling. The Times reports that less than 1% of people in Africa are vaccinated, compared with 42% in the United States and the United Kingdom.
We were made even more aware of this terrible inequity earlier this week when the Des Moines Register reported the state of Iowa may have to toss out 33,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine unless Iowans decide to accept them.
The rate of vaccination has considerably slowed in the state, and while there still are plenty of people who could get vaccinated, demand has nose-dived. In addition, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine expires faster than the two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.
The Register reported regulators did extend the expiration date by six weeks, but we still may end up throwing some away.
The idea that the rest of the world is so deprived of vaccine, while Iowa may toss some of these life-saving vaccines in the trash is startling.
The World Health Organization estimates 11 billion doses are needed to inoculate the world, so as welcome as the Biden administration's action is, there is clearly more to be done.
Thumbs Down … to legislative Democrats in Springfield. As we noted in a recent editorial, lawmakers passed a watered-down ethics bill a couple weeks ago. But we didn't quite realize how thin it was. One of the provisions was to bar lawmakers from lobbying for six months after leaving office. Or, so we thought.
Reporting by Rich Miller at Capitol Fax and Hannah Meisel at NPR Illinois, which we hadn't seen, informs us of some loopholes that would allow lawmakers to bypass even the six-month prohibition.
As Meisel reported, "the six-month ban only applies for the term for which a lawmaker was elected to serve, meaning a state representative could start lobbying right after he or she leaves office in the January after an election and begin lobbying a fresh General Assembly the next day."
There's more, but you get the idea.
Most other states make lawmakers wait a year before they can begin lobbying, while still others make them cool their heels two years before cashing in. In Illinois, reform apparently means waiting the weekend, if that.
Thumbs Up … to the Rock Island-Milan School Board for investing in their buildings to improve the health of their kids and staff.
Earlier this week, the board approved $8 million in federal CARES Act funding to upgrade air quality systems at several schools.
As Nicole Lauer reported, "the agreement means Denkmann (Elementary), Frances Willard (Elementary) and Thurgood Marshall Learning Center will receive replacement rooftop units. Additionally, air handlers for the fieldhouse and both auditoriums at the high school will be improved."
The contract will be managed by Performances Services.
This sounds like it is exactly the kind of use that CARES Act funding is meant for.
Thumbs Up ... to the return to Credit Island of the 10 statues aimed at replicating the figures in the famous Georges Seurat painting "A Sunday on La Grande Jatte." The statues, originally carved from wood in 1998, have been damaged by weather, insects and vandals over the years, and from time to time they have been absent.
More recently, they were moved to Credit Island Lodge, where Jean Downey, a Davenport artist, made needed repairs. The statues, which are now clad in fiberglass, were returned earlier this week to their display area.
These statues are a much-loved piece of Credit Island Park, and while they are removed occasionally for restoration, we are always happy to see them go back to where the public can again see them and experience the joy they inspire.