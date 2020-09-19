Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

As columnist John Marx wrote this week, "NEST Cafe's mission, according to founder and director Laura Mahn, is to nourish bodies and community by providing delicious, sustainably sourced food (whenever available) to all who enter, regardless of their means.”

The $75,000 gift will help greatly the café’s planned opening next spring in the west wing of the old Seaford Clothing plant, which already is home to The House Church and the Closet-to-Closet clothing outlet.

Mahn has been testing the concept over the past several months and has received a lot of encouragement from others, including from Jerry Jones at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Mahn told Marx there is a lot of work to be done, but she’s confident they’ll get there.

We are certainly hopeful, too. As Mahn put it so well, "this concept has a place in our community."

Thumbs Up... to the continued drop in the unemployment rate in Iowa and Illinois. The states reported this week their August jobless rates were 6% and 11%, respectively.

Both are down from the month before, and markedly lower than they were during the shutdown this spring.