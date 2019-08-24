As a rough summer for the Quad-Cities draws to a close (Remember that unprecedented flood?), we're thinking a week of all cheers might do us all some good. Here's a roundup of recent good news that deserves a special nod.
Thumbs Up … to Genesis Health System and the Quad-Cities River Bandits, who earlier this month donated $100,000 to flood relief efforts.
Thumbs Up … to the Rock Island Arsenal for hosting the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra's annual summer pops concert, moved to the island this year because of flood damage in downtown Davenport. The event was simply spectacular.
Thumbs Up … to Madison Keys. The native Rock Islander won the Western & Southern Open on Sunday, the biggest victory of her career. It's enough to push Keys back into the Top 10 women's tennis rankings.
Thumbs Up … to Vera French, which earlier this month opened a mental health crisis center in Davenport. The five-bedroom home is designed to triage people having mental health emergencies, whether that's by providing immediate treatment or working with the patient on longer-term health care strategies. We think it's an excellent approach that could cut down on emergency room visits and jail stays if people can get the help they need when they need it.
Thumbs Up … to the Kiwanis Club of Rock Island, which gave a $25,000 matching grant to the city for repairs on the 2-mile bike path around Potter Lake in Sunset Marina.
Thumbs Up … to the Davenport Police Association for hosting its fifth annual Cops and Cones event, an old-fashioned ice cream social that aims to better connect cops and the community. Scores of folks turned out, especially children. We support any efforts that bring folks together to strengthen community relationships.
Thumbs Up … to the Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum and Faye's Field for hosting their Discovery Fair, an annual event that's all about opening young minds. Kids had the chance to take on science experiments, build paper rockets and even hitch a ride on a hovercraft. Events like these plant seeds in young minds about potential careers in STEM fields and the jobs of the future.
Thumbs Up ... to all that work being done beneath the tarps covering Lock & Dam 15 at the Rock Island Arsenal. The work is part of a $14 million project to repaint and spiff up the dam. With so much concern about our nation's crumbling infrastructure, it's good to see such a hefty local investment in the world's largest roller dam.
