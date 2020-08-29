Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Reynolds defended her decision Thursday, saying states with mandates aren't enforcing them.

Perhaps, but Illinois has a mask mandate and anybody who has traveled to both sides of the Mississippi River can see the difference in habits, regardless of enforcement measures. The occasional "strong encouragement" from Iowa's governor to cover up is not the same.

The number of cases in the Quad-Cities have been holding steady, although they are at too high a level and appear to be creeping upward.

We worry about how long it will take before what's been happening across the rest of the state arrives here.

Thumbs Up ... to the prediction this week by transportation officials that the Iowa-bound piece of the new Interstate-74 bridge will be finished by the end of the year.

Barb Ickes reported earlier this week that officials said they are making steady progress on the last major concrete pours for the span.

"We now have three major concrete pours left, all for the deck under the arch. We anticipate these concrete pours will be completed over the next month or so," Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa Department of Transportation, said earlier this week.