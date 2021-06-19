Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to bipartisan majorities in Congress and President Joe Biden for making Juneteenth a national holiday, declaring June 19 a day to commemorate the end of slavery.
The Juneteenth celebration harkens back to a military order given in Galveston, Texas, announcing that slaves were free. The order came two months after the end of the Civil War and two years after the Emancipation Proclamation signed by Abraham Lincoln.
Both the House and Senate approved the new holiday by wide margins this week, and Biden signed the measure Thursday at the White House.
In addition to the federal holiday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also signed legislation this week declaring Juneteenth a state holiday, too.
In the words of Rep. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, June 19th is not just another day when government workers get a paid day off. "I assure you nothing could be further from the truth. The signing of this legislation is a recognition of the history of Black Americans and an opportunity to reflect on the long struggle for freedom and how far we still must go," Turner said.
Given our ongoing struggles with race and our country's history of slavery, it is fitting and proper that we recognize this as a national holiday; that we observe it to remember our past and dedicate ourselves to a more just and inclusive future.
Thumbs Down ... to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson for deciding to keep the public out of meetings of a new task force formed to deal with one of the city's most pressing problems: gun violence.
As Tom Barton ably pointed out this week, the city and police department don't shrink from asking for the public's help solving crimes. Witness their call last week that the public step up after the gunfire that damaged the Figge Art Museum and downtown skywalk. Yet, the greater public isn't welcome at meetings intended to brainstorm ideas to solve the problem.
We won't quibble with whether the closed meetings are legal. The law isn't all that clear in instances like these. But that's not the point. It's not good when public officials try to fit through the cracks in the state's open meeting law in order to meet in secret.
The question isn't so much whether it's legal to hold these meetings privately, but whether it's good policy. It's not.
The task force the mayor convened includes representatives from a range of groups. It's an impressive list, but to limit the public's access to their deliberations is short-sighted. And, among the suspicious, it will create reasons to doubt.
In an interview with Barton, Matson said, "I wanted to have a place where everybody can talk frankly with each other."
This is a common reason given for doing public business in private, and it just doesn't hold up. Matson, to his credit, has scheduled town hall-style meetings to get public input on the gun violence issue, and those are open to the public. We listened to a recording of one of the meetings recently and found the breadth of commentary well worth the time. And there was no indication anybody shrunk from stating their frank opinion just because other people and the media were present.
We would urge the mayor to reassess. This is a topic that affects the entire community. Please, take a step back and extend an arm to the public, so it can fully hear how the city intends to tackle this all-important issue.
Thumbs Up ... to the Rock Island City Council for giving a half-acre of property at 715 4th Avenue to Rev. Dr. Jacqueline Cunningham-Walls for $1. Twenty years ago, the city granted Cunningham-Walls' request that she be allowed to plant 100 fruit trees on the plot near Illinois Highway 92.
The idea was to clean up the lot and provide fresh fruit for people in the neighborhood with trees that grow apples, pears and cherries, among other fruit. Cunningham-Walls said she has sought ownership because van loads of people have come to the plot and taken so much fruit there is little left over for children in the neighborhood.
We appreciate the work that has gone into this orchard over the years, and we hope this conveyance — which now entails Cunningham-Wells paying property taxes — will only strengthen her initial goals: to feed people and beautify this part of the city.
Thumbs Up ... to the state of Illinois for being the first state in the Midwest to get 70% of its adult population getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. JB Pritzker announced the state met the 70% threshold on Thursday.
Iowa still lags behind, with 63% of adults vaccinated, according to the New York Times.
Rising vaccination rates are what make it possible for all of us to enjoy normal activities while limiting the threat of the coronavirus. We congratulate Illinois for reaching this milestone, and we hope others will contribute to the cause by getting vaccinated, too.