Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

This is a common reason given for doing public business in private, and it just doesn't hold up. Matson, to his credit, has scheduled town hall-style meetings to get public input on the gun violence issue, and those are open to the public. We listened to a recording of one of the meetings recently and found the breadth of commentary well worth the time. And there was no indication anybody shrunk from stating their frank opinion just because other people and the media were present.

We would urge the mayor to reassess. This is a topic that affects the entire community. Please, take a step back and extend an arm to the public, so it can fully hear how the city intends to tackle this all-important issue.

Thumbs Up ... to the Rock Island City Council for giving a half-acre of property at 715 4th Avenue to Rev. Dr. Jacqueline Cunningham-Walls for $1. Twenty years ago, the city granted Cunningham-Walls' request that she be allowed to plant 100 fruit trees on the plot near Illinois Highway 92.

The idea was to clean up the lot and provide fresh fruit for people in the neighborhood with trees that grow apples, pears and cherries, among other fruit. Cunningham-Walls said she has sought ownership because van loads of people have come to the plot and taken so much fruit there is little left over for children in the neighborhood.