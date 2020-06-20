Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Police in the small town north of Peoria acted quickly, according to local news reports. They arrested six teenagers and an adult.

We agree with the local police chief, who called it a sickening and disgusting display. The news reports say the community stepped up to support the girl and her family, but it is sad that this kind of harassment occurs — and far too often.

Thumbs Up ... to the Rock Island County Board for voting to sell the Hope Creek Care Center to Infinity Health Care Management. We won't belabor the history of this matter. We've said our peace on this issue several times. We'd just like to thank the board members for doing the right thing. Most did. Only three members voted against the sale.

Thumbs Up ... to the creativity and responsibility that the folks at the Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse are exhibiting with plans to offer shows from the top of the theater's marquee.

Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque numbers will be livestreamed from the Speakeasy stage to outdoor screens, and audience members will enjoy it all from tables arranged in the street.