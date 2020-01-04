Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Hinton declined to say why he's leaving, but reporter Sarah Hayden noted he'll be paid less than what he was making in Moline. His is the latest in a string of high-profile departures; among them was that of ex-City Administrator Lisa Kotter, who was forced out in September.

Alderman Dick Potter, 4th Ward, says he's worried.

"I'm very concerned about our ability to retain professional help," he told Hayden. "I'm wondering what the rest of the community feels. Do you think this is a good way to run the city?"

We can answer that — no, we don't think this is good.

We're not sure what's going on, but it's pretty clear that top managers just don't want to work for the City of Moline. This kind of thing can get contagious, and we, like Potter, are worried about the city's ability to attract talent.

A truthful explanation for the departures is in order.

Thumbs Up ... to members of our area's congressional delegation, as well as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, for sticking up for minor league baseball. Reynolds was the most recent politician to pen a letter to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, raising concerns about the plan to dramatically pare the number of minor league teams.