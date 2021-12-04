Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... way up ... to the opening of the Interstate-74 bridge to vehicle traffic.
The Iowa-bound lanes have been open for months, but with the opening of the Illinois-bound span late Thursday night, the traffic began to flow and, after decades of hard work and persistence, the moment we've been waiting for finally arrived. The new I-74 bridge was fully open to traffic.
On Wednesday, thousands of Quad-Citians went to the ribbon cutting to celebrate the new bridge's opening, to walk on it and to take pictures of the historic occasion. It was a wonderful day, and we just can't get enough of the pictures that Quad-Citians have posted of themselves on the bridge. It was truly a day for the entire community. And, we must say, the twin basket-handle arches that are in so many of those pictures, and that now gleam on our skyline, are a wonder to behold.
Thumbs Up ... to the efforts by area school districts to fill the teaching pipeline.
In a series of articles this week, Anthony Watt laid out the clear challenges facing school districts in Iowa and Illinois given the shortage of people interested in taking on this all-important job.
In Illinois, a February survey reported that 77% of Illinois schools have a shortage of teachers and 93% can't get enough substitutes. Meanwhile, in Iowa, a recent report noted the ongoing decline in the number of people going through its educator preparation program.
Last month, a high school in the Des Moines area even had to cancel classes for a day because of a lack of staff.
This is a problem that is national in scale. But we were pleased to see that some of our area school districts have taken matters into their own hands with programs aimed at getting students interested in the profession. Whether it's the "Grow your Own Teacher" program in the Moline-Coal Valley district or similar efforts in other districts, these are welcome contributions.
Of course, resolving the teacher shortage in this country will require policymakers at the state and national levels to do their part to find ways to attract and retain people to the profession. Among the needs: Adequately funding education and teacher salaries; creating conditions so the teaching profession is desirable for young people starting out in their careers, as well as mid-career teachers who may be thinking of leaving.
If nothing else, after reading Watts' series this week, it should remind people just how vital teachers are to our future — and what an important priority it should be to tackle this shortage.
Thumbs Down ... to the failure in Iowa to meet the goal of fewer than 300 traffic deaths in 2021.
As Rod Boshart of The Gazette reported recently, the death toll had already surpassed 300 by late November. As of Friday, it stood at 328.
The death toll isn't as bad so far as it was in 2016, when 402 people died in traffic accidents that year. But it's still disappointing that we didn't meet the goal this year.
The 300 figure was set by state public safety and law enforcement officials, who say they will continue to try to lessen fatalities on Iowa roads.
They face significant obstacles. Among the biggest: Excessive speed.
In the first 10 months of 2021, 976 speeding tickets had been issued by the Iowa State Patrol. That is on top of the 1,497 speeding citations issued in all of 2020. Both figures are far higher than the 659 total in 2019.
It's not just minor speeding infractions. As we have noted in previous editorials, the number of people who are driving at alarmingly excessive speeds is frightening. And that's true in Illinois as well as Iowa.
"The amount of people that we still see and stop doing over 100 m.p.h. is still through the roof. We’re not talking about speeds just 100 or slightly above that, we’re talking that our officers on a daily basis are stopping people at 120, 130 m.p.h. — and those types of speeds are just uncalled-for and they’re just plain unsafe,” Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said.
Distracted driving and lax seat belt use also are cited as problems.
Thumbs Up ... to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's announcement Wednesday that the Quad-Cities International Airport will receive two state grants, totaling $5.6 million.
One grant, for $2.3 million, will go to expand and fix parts of the general aviation ramp areas in order to increase capacity and promote future development. The rest of the money will be to realign Indian Bluff Road, which airport officials say ought to be noticed by people who travel around the airport. The money, officials say, will help "improve safety, removing the poor sight lines and blind spots that currently exist."
We were grateful to the Illinois governor for showing up for the I-74 celebration, and the new investments to our airport were a welcome development, as well.