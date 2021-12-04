Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... way up ... to the opening of the Interstate-74 bridge to vehicle traffic.

The Iowa-bound lanes have been open for months, but with the opening of the Illinois-bound span late Thursday night, the traffic began to flow and, after decades of hard work and persistence, the moment we've been waiting for finally arrived. The new I-74 bridge was fully open to traffic.

On Wednesday, thousands of Quad-Citians went to the ribbon cutting to celebrate the new bridge's opening, to walk on it and to take pictures of the historic occasion. It was a wonderful day, and we just can't get enough of the pictures that Quad-Citians have posted of themselves on the bridge. It was truly a day for the entire community. And, we must say, the twin basket-handle arches that are in so many of those pictures, and that now gleam on our skyline, are a wonder to behold.

Thumbs Up ... to the efforts by area school districts to fill the teaching pipeline.

In a series of articles this week, Anthony Watt laid out the clear challenges facing school districts in Iowa and Illinois given the shortage of people interested in taking on this all-important job.