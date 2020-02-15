Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the Scott County Board of Supervisors, which voted a week ago to welcome refugees into the county. The vote was unanimous, and it follows a similar action taken by the Rock Island County Board of Supervisors on a 24-1 vote.
We're happy that both boards have formally voted to allow refugees to be resettled in the Quad-Cities.
This wasn't necessary until President Trump last year tried to make it more difficult for refugees to come to the United States.
The president drastically reduced the number of refugees who can enter the U.S. He also signed an executive order last year that requires state and local governments to expressly authorize resettlement within their jurisdictions before it can happen.
Both governors in Iowa and Illinois have given their approval, and now both of the county boards in this area have done so.
We're sorry this was ever necessary. It should not be. But we're happy that county board members across our community have sent a welcoming message that this community values the contribution refugees make, and that we believe it is a core value to hold out a hand to those who are fleeing war and oppression.
Thumbs Down ... to the idea of forbidding people to pump their own gasoline. Illinois Rep. Camille Lilly, an Oak Park Democrat, introduced a bill about a week ago proposing the prohibition.
The measure brought widespread scorn.
WGEM Television in Quincy reported that Lilly said her intent was to help people with small children and those with disabilities, as well as create jobs. Lilly said she planned to clarify the bill to say that people would have the option to pump their gas or not.
Which makes us wonder, what would change?
Thumbs Up ... to Western Illinois University for the progress it's made on enrollment. The university, with campuses in Macomb and the Quad-Cities, has struggled with declining enrollment for a decade. But reporter Megan Valley wrote this week that WIU is seeing some signs of a turnaround. The retention of freshmen from last fall to this spring was up 3.4%
Some of that is due to intervention efforts with students who are showing signs of needing help. There's also a 6% increase in admitted freshmen from this point last year. Transfer and graduate applications also are up.
These look like positive indicators to us.
Thumbs Up ...to local efforts to make the 2020 U.S. Census successful. We're told the Census Bureau is running above the national average in hiring and forming partnerships in this area.
The once-per-decade head count is a vital step in determining congressional representation and the distribution of federal funds.
Denise Bulat, executive director of the Bi-State Regional Commission, says planning for the Census is going well, but they still are working hard to make sure that everybody is counted.
There is a multi-pronged effort to get this done. There will be advertising and outreach. Bulat says there also are efforts underway to make sure that people have a way to fill out the Census online even if they don't have access to a computer.
The Census Bureau is really pushing this year for people to fill out the Census online.
We hear that there will be an announcement soon to explain how organizations can sign up to offer online access. Bulat says libraries, churches and other organizations have shown an interest in providing an opportunity to fill out the Census.
This is good news, particularly in light of a Government Accountability Office report this week that said, nationwide, the bureau has missed benchmarks for hiring, forming partnerships with local communities and ensuring its information technology systems are ready to go.
Despite the report, the director of the bureau told a congressional panel it is confident the Census is "positioned for success."
We hope so.
So far, it appears strong efforts are going on locally.
We've been told we'll be hearing a lot more about Census efforts in the weeks to come. We look forward to it. This only happens once every 10 years, but it's vital that we get it right.