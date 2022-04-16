Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the reversal by the Catholic Diocese of Peoria of its plans to close Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy, an elementary school in East Moline. The diocese announced about a week ago it planned to close the school.

However, after parents complained, the diocese backtracked.

"We have determined that our previous decision to close Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy was based on an incomplete picture of the financial sustainability of the school," Bishop Louis Tylka of the Peoria Diocese said in a letter this week.

He noted the school still has enrollment and financial challenges, but that an "immediate plan of action will be put in place to determine the ongoing sustainability of the school..."

We're always sad when we see a school close, so the idea that this one will remain open for the 2022-23 school year is a welcome development. However, the bishop's letter also made it clear the desire to keep the school open "must be matched by a willingness to sustain enrollment and maintain a solid financial foundation."

We don't pretend to fully understand all the challenges in this situation. But as this goes forward, we do hope that all involved can find a feasible path forward — and, especially, that the students and parents at Our Lady of Grace are given a prominent seat at the table when decisions are made about the school's future.

Thumbs Down ... to the news that West Lake Park's beach most likely won't open this summer. Sarah Watson reported this week that a shortage of rain resulted in the lake being only a third filled. (The lakes at the park, located just off Interstate-280, were drained as part of a project aimed at improving water quality.)

"Our beach for sure won't be open for this summer," Roger Kean, executive director of the Scott County Conservation Board, said. "But we're holding out hope that maybe we can at least have our boat rental portion open. But that's totally dependent on rainfall."

Part of the reason for the decision appears to be that it would be difficult to hire staff for the beaches, only to tell them later that they wouldn't open.

We understand the reasoning. Still, given the long winter the idea of newly opened beaches at West Lake was appealing. We're sorry now that it likely won't happen.

Thumbs Up ... to the Iowa Legislature for passing a bill that is aimed at preventing another situation that occurred with Shenanigan's Irish Pub some years back, when the City of Davenport's efforts at denying a liquor license to the troubled tavern on 3rd Street downtown were overturned by the state's Alcoholic Beverage Division. (The tavern closed in 2019.)

The bill, which won approval from both the House and Senate, would allow city and county attorneys to sue establishments with liquor licenses for creating a serious threat to public safety and to seek a temporary injunction before trial, rather than having to go to Alcoholic Beverages Division to revoke a license.

We've supported this measure, and while it was amended after concerns were raised, as we understand it the bill still adequately addresses the issue.

We applaud legislators for taking this action, and we hope that Gov. Kim Reynolds will sign the bill.

Thumbs Up ... to Humility Homes and Services, which plans to buy 60 housing units, including 35 for supportive housing, which combines a range of services to help people who live in the units. The goal is to help people remain in stable housing as they shift from emergency shelters to permanent living arrangements.

We have previously editorialized on the need for more investment in affordable housing in this community, which faces a shortage of about 6,600 units, according to the Quad-Cities Housing Council.

The supportive housing units are being funded by federal coronavirus funds, which were awarded by the Scott County Board of Supervisors. (We have previously been critical of some of the decisions the county made in spending this money, but this was a wise choice.)

Funding for the other units comes from a range of foundations and other organizations.

We still have a long way to go in meeting the housing needs of all the people of the Quad-Cities. However, we're happy to see organizations like Humility Homes and Services and their partners are making progress.

