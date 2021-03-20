Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

In a statement, Michael Wagler the state coordinator of the Main Street Iowa program, said, "Scott’s work with the Hilltop district, program, and volunteers has been transformative to the future trajectory of the Hilltop Campus Village area. His professional experience and personal character has helped forge partnerships and relationships with the community that will be foundations for future success in the district.”

We wish Tunnicliff well in his retirement, and we’re eager to see who takes his place. The village board has begun a search to find a new executive director who, we hope, will build on the successes we have seen to date.

Thumbs Down … to roadblocks the Biden administration has put up that prevent journalists and others from gaining greater access to the situation at the U.S. southern border.

There has been a surge of migrants at the border, and while most are turned away, as of Thursday, the administration said that more than 9,500 unaccompanied minors were being housed at facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Journalists have complained about a lack of access to these facilities so conditions can be assessed.