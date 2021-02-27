Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

For years, grocers and others have sought changes in the deposit law, and there is reform needed. The new proposal would raise the handling fee on each container, a change that is long overdue. In addition, we could certainly see a case for changing who gets the money that is left over from unreturned cans and bottles.

We understand the desire of some retailers who don't want to be involved in the redemption business at all. But our primary concern is for consumers who would have to make longer trips to get their nickel returned on each empty container — and for the very real potential this would lead to a lot more litter around the state.

If we're talking about reforms, it would seem to us to be a good idea to consider expanding the law to cover more types of containers. This part of the law has not kept up with the times.

We know there has been a lot of effort that's gone into changing the bottle bill, but what we've seen so far looks like it would lead to more litter and more inconvenience.

That's not a good thing.

Thumbs Up ... to the confirmation of Tom Vilsack to be the new secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This is the second time the former Iowa governor has filled that role (he was USDA secretary during the Obama administration.)