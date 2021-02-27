Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the award of a $20,000 grant to help complete the first phase of an effort to improve internet services in the East Moline and United Township school districts.
The money came from the Kenneth and Sharon Glassman Fund and will go toward completing the first phase of an effort to improve services in the UTHS district and all of its five feeder schools.
The first phase provides for service to about 50 students in the Oak Grove area along 7th Street in East Moline.
The Quad-Cities Community Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to the districts last month for this effort, a transformational grant aimed at inspiring other giving, and more money is needed to meet the goals of this ambitious project.
The Glassmans, who passed away about a decade ago, wanted to leave a legacy to benefit the Quad-Cities. They certainly have done that with this generous gift.
Thumbs Down ... to a proposal in the Iowa Legislature that would dramatically change the four-decade old bottle and can deposit law. A Senate committee approved a measure this week that would allow retailers to refuse redeeming empty containers if there was an authorized redemption center within 20 miles.
There are a number of other parts to the bill, but this provision in particular would be a huge change in behavior for Iowans who have become accustomed to taking their empties back to their local grocery or convenience store, where they often bought the beverage in the first place. This, as opposed to just tossing it out the car window, as many used to do before the law was passed in the late 1970s.
For years, grocers and others have sought changes in the deposit law, and there is reform needed. The new proposal would raise the handling fee on each container, a change that is long overdue. In addition, we could certainly see a case for changing who gets the money that is left over from unreturned cans and bottles.
We understand the desire of some retailers who don't want to be involved in the redemption business at all. But our primary concern is for consumers who would have to make longer trips to get their nickel returned on each empty container — and for the very real potential this would lead to a lot more litter around the state.
If we're talking about reforms, it would seem to us to be a good idea to consider expanding the law to cover more types of containers. This part of the law has not kept up with the times.
We know there has been a lot of effort that's gone into changing the bottle bill, but what we've seen so far looks like it would lead to more litter and more inconvenience.
That's not a good thing.
Thumbs Up ... to the confirmation of Tom Vilsack to be the new secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This is the second time the former Iowa governor has filled that role (he was USDA secretary during the Obama administration.)
The vote to confirm this week was 92-7. Vilsack got the support of the senators from Iowa and Illinois.
Between the pandemic and former President Trump's trade war, there are significant challenges to not just farmers, but people who are struggling to put food on the table, not to mention the food system itself.
We have confidence that Vilsack has a firm grasp of the challenges that face the agency and this country, and we believe it was a good thing that President Biden picked him for the job.
"The world and our nation are different today than when I served as agriculture secretary in a previous administration," Vilsack told the Senate Agriculture Committee this month. "Today, the pandemic, racial justice and equity and climate change must be our priorities."
Even though Vilsack was easily confirmed, he has been criticized for not doing enough to end discrimination at the agency and to help minority farmers. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont opposed the nomination.
Vilsack has promised he will make racial justice a priority, saying he will hire the "most diverse" team in USDA's history.
On this, and with the other challenges he faces, we are eager to see how Vilsack handles the job the second time around.
Thumbs Up ... to Luka Garza of the Iowa Hawkeyes, who became the school's all-time leading scorer last weekend in a win over Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
As Don Doxsie wrote in this newspaper, "Garza scored on a layup with 8 minutes, 18 seconds remaining to top Roy Marble’s 32-year-old record of 2,116 points. Fittingly, it came on a pass over the top of the defense by fellow senior Jordan Bohannon, who finished the game only two assists short of Jeff Horner’s Iowa career record."
We congratulate Garza on his accomplishment.