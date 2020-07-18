Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the Mississippi Valley Fair. Earlier this week the fair board and its management team made the tough decision to call off the 2020 fair.

The fair had already cancelled grandstand performances, but were planning to go forward with other parts of the summer tradition. However, in a Facebook post Tuesday, General Manager Shawn Loter noted the rising number of COVID-19 cases and said after consultation with the county health department, the fair board and management team made the choice to cancel altogether.

He promised the 2021 fair would be an event like no other.

A number of other county fairs have already cancelled for this year, and the state fairs in Iowa and Illinois called off their events weeks ago.

We know this was a difficult decision for the Mississippi Valley Fair, and that it worked valiantly to try to come up with plans to hold the event and still make it safe.

Still, the coronavirus has disrupted so much of our lives over the last several months – and it will continue to do so. We, like other fairgoers, will miss this unique summer tradition, but we applaud the fair for putting public safety first. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2021.