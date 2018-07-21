Thumbs up to Scott County for its continued commitment of transparency and accuracy in financial reporting.
For the 31st consecutive year, the county received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The award is given to governments that make financial reports readable and accurate.
If only the county board was so open about its meeting minutes.
Thumbs down to the slow death of the Affordable Care Act's navigators program, which will undercut the national health insurance market in the Quad-Cities.
Just $10 million will be spent during this year's ACA enrollment period, down from $62.5 million in 2016. The cut is no surprise, of course. It's just another back-door attempt form the Trump administration to strangle the ACA.
But the cuts mean the region's health care providers will substantially scale back programs that help people navigate the ACA's insurance market. As a result, fewer Quad-Cities residents will receive the care they need.
Thumbs up to Pleasant Valley High School alumni Jake Wood, who this week received an ESPY for public service during ESPN's annual sporting awards ceremony.
Wood, a former college football player, runs California-based Team Rubicon, a not-for-profit that ships volunteers all over the world after natural and man-made disasters.
Wood served in the Marine Corps prior to creating the organization in 2010.
Wood received ESPN's Pat Tillman Award for Service. Tillman left the NFL in 2001 to fight in Afghanistan. He was killed in action in 2004.
