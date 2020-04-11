Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Quad-Citians who rose to the occasion and contributed to the "Unite Quad Cities for COVID-19 Recovery" event on Monday. In that single day, the community raised more than $102,000 for the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, which is distributing money to people and organizations that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Sherry Ristau, president and CEO for the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, was right when she said it was an "inspiring day for generosity in the Quad-Cities."
A range of foundations, funders and media organizations partnered to organize the day of giving. And, in a way, it's not really over. As of late Thursday, the community foundation's web page said about $128,000 had been raised in connection with the fund.
Thumbs Down ... to the treatment of Captain Brett Crozier, commander of the carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. By now, most of us have heard this story. As dozens of his crew became infected with the coronavirus, Crozier pleaded for help in a widely distributed letter to superiors that got leaked and appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle.
For his troubles, Crozier was fired. Still, he had the support of his crew, which cheered him as he departed. Then, on Monday, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly flew to Guam to speak to the crew, where he called Crozier "stupid," among other insults.
After the tirade also made it into the public domain, Modly had to resign.
Crozier's apparent sin was he sent his letter to too many people, making it possible for it to leak to the media.
The greater sin would have been not to stand up for the well-being of his crew. Thankfully, he did.
Reports Thursday said it's possible Crozier may be reinstated. (Those reports also said more than 400 of the crew have tested positive for the virus).
What the Navy does next will be instructive. It seems to us that advocating for your crew is performing a greater good than keeping a tight lid on the truth.
Thumbs Up ... to all the health care workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've said it before — they are doing heroic work, a fact made all the more salient this week with Iowa officials reporting that fully 20 percent of the known cases are concentrated among health care workers. Two Genesis Health System workers are among those testing positive.
It's hard to tell how Iowa's figures compare to other states, even though some experts say this information would be useful to know. There is a scarcity of data on this point, and we have not been able to find figures for Illinois. Still, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that Ohio says at least 16% of its cases involve health care workers and, as of midweek, it was 28% in Minnesota.
As the number of cases increase, this is a stark reminder of the sacrifice health care workers are making and why it's important they get the tools they need to stay safe.
Thumbs Up ... to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson for his warning this week the city may start enforcing social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a video address, Matson said, "I want to stress the importance of following the CDC guidelines, or we will have to start enforcing social distancing. Please don't put our first responders in this situation. The city continues to keep the safety of our employees and public as a top priority."
It's hard to tell just how much people are following the guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, but it is vitally important.
Also this week, Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers stressed the need for younger people to take care to stay home and stop the spread of the disease. Of the 77 cases confirmed by midweek in the county, 29% were people between the ages of 18 and 40; 53% were among people between the ages of 41 and 60.
As Rivers noted, older people have more complications from the disease, but anybody can get it — and younger people may not experience the symptoms and, thus, are more likely to spread it. It's important that all of us, no matter our age, practice the same precautions of staying home except for going out for essentials and distancing ourselves from others.
