Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to all those involved in the 47th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, which kicks off at 8 a.m. today.
The 7-mile race through the streets of Davenport is one of the touchstones in this community, and we know a lot of people have been looking forward to this day after the race went virtual last year because of the pandemic.
Last we checked, registration was running pretty close to what it was in 2019; further proof that, even as there are continuing concerns about the coronavirus, the Quad-Cities continues to reopen.
We’re hoping for an exciting race, and an exciting day. There is always plenty to do in the Quad-Cities on Bix weekend.
As always, we applaud the volunteers, the spectators, the organizers, the runners and walkers; the bands that play along the route; the parties and those who just stay at home and watch on TV. We wish them all well on this day.
Thumbs Up … to Theo Grevas, who has devoted almost three decades to boosting downtowns and other areas of the Quad-Cities with his coffee/café shops. Earlier this week, Grevas announced plans to close Theo's Java Club in Rock Island once the building sells. He put the building up for sale this week, saying he plans to go into semi-retirement.
This will be the fourth and last of Grevas’ Java operations in the Quad-Cities, and we will miss it when it goes.
It was in 1993 that Grevas opened Theo’s Java Hut in downtown Davenport, refurbishing a unique space and creating a place that drew a wide range of customers and characters. It also provided the city’s central business district a boost at a time when it really needed it. That shop is no longer in operation, but many of us remember it fondly, just as we’ve enjoyed the vibe at Java Club in downtown Rock Island, a mainstay there.
Yes, we will miss it.
Grevas tells us that while the pandemic was difficult, the business has bounced back and is doing well.
We’re happy to hear that. We appreciate his dedication to our downtowns, and we wish him the best.
Thumbs Down … to the dysfunction in Congress that is keeping the National Guard from being reimbursed for the $521 million in costs it incurred guarding the U.S. Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection. More than 25,000 Guard troops, including from Iowa and Illinois, went to the Capitol in preparation for the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden amid fears of more violence.
Most of those troops went home afterward, but several thousand stayed, and the last didn’t leave until the spring, as officials continued to worry about security threats.
Unfortunately, lawmakers who got the Guard’s protection haven’t figured out a way yet to pay the bill.
The Guard has warned of a significant impact if it is not reimbursed by the end of this month, saying that training and deployments would be affected.
There are a number of legislative proposals, none of which has been able to find bipartisan approval; meanwhile, the Pentagon has even offered to pay the cost using funds from “non-urgent” facility repairs, according to Roll Call.
Still, there has been no solution.
We’ve read about some of the arguments among the parties, but like most Americans who are often frustrated with Washington’s inability to accomplish even the simplest things, we’d only say this: Just get the job done, already.
Thumbs Up … to the City of Davenport for considering ways to slow traffic in residential neighborhoods. Aldermen this week talked about installing “speed humps” on 31st and 32nd streets between Eastern and Belle avenues. That area sees lots of traffic trying to avoid Kimberly Road, some of it going far too fast for conditions.
There probably isn’t a neighborhood in the Quad-Cities that hasn’t seen somebody barrel through at unsafe speeds, so we applaud the idea of seeking ways to calm traffic. Being forced to slow down may be an inconvenience, but our observation is the failure to take action against this obvious problem just invites further danger.
This neighborhood may be a good place for a pilot project for the humps, which a city official described as areas of pavement raised three to four inches high and 12-14 feet wide, accompanied by warning signs. Aldermen Ben Jobgen, whose 6th Ward encompasses part of the area, and Kyle Gripp, At Large, say there already is agreement in the neighborhood.
At the same time, Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, is exactly right to push for more objective criteria to determine where these humps are installed. Meginnis, who represents some of the older and poorer neighborhoods in the city, expressed concerns about traffic calming devices being reserved for more affluent parts of the city. We, too, believe these devices, if they’re installed, need to be handled equitably.
Bottom line: We’re encouraged the city is discussing these measures, and we hope they make a difference.