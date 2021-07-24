Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to all those involved in the 47th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, which kicks off at 8 a.m. today.

The 7-mile race through the streets of Davenport is one of the touchstones in this community, and we know a lot of people have been looking forward to this day after the race went virtual last year because of the pandemic.

Last we checked, registration was running pretty close to what it was in 2019; further proof that, even as there are continuing concerns about the coronavirus, the Quad-Cities continues to reopen.

We’re hoping for an exciting race, and an exciting day. There is always plenty to do in the Quad-Cities on Bix weekend.

As always, we applaud the volunteers, the spectators, the organizers, the runners and walkers; the bands that play along the route; the parties and those who just stay at home and watch on TV. We wish them all well on this day.

Thumbs Up … to Theo Grevas, who has devoted almost three decades to boosting downtowns and other areas of the Quad-Cities with his coffee/café shops. Earlier this week, Grevas announced plans to close Theo's Java Club in Rock Island once the building sells. He put the building up for sale this week, saying he plans to go into semi-retirement.