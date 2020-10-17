Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Down ... to the obscene amounts of money being spent in Illinois to kick Illinois Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride off the bench. So far, it looks like the price tag will exceed an eye-popping $6 million.

As Sarah Mansur of Capitol News Illinois reported this week, an anti-retention group has raised $2.8 million as part of its campaign, including a whopping $2 million from Kenneth Griffin, an Illinois billionaire and prolific donor to conservative causes.

We already have endorsed Kilbride, and we hope that voters will vote to retain him. For its part, the committee supporting the Rock Island justice has raised about $3 million, much of it from law firms and unions. But, as Kilbride noted, that wouldn't be necessary were it not for this partisan campaign to oust him from the bench.

As Kent Redfield, professor emeritus at the University of Illinois Springfield, noted in Mansur's article, "the idea was that retention would be a way to get rid of bad judges that had egregious behavior or made crazy rulings. It was not intended that it would necessarily become partisan."

It also has become extremely expensive.

Thumbs Up ... to Well Suited, the Quad-Cities organization, that held the I Matter rally last Sunday at Douglas Park in Rock Island.