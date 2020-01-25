Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the memory of Tom Railsback. The Moline native was a Republican congressman who represented western Illinois, including the Quad-Cities, in Congress from 1967 to 1983.
Railsback is most noted for crossing party lines to vote in the House Judiciary Committee to impeach Richard Nixon in 1974.
In fact, Railsback is credited with helping to create the coalition that led to a bipartisan vote of the panel on articles of impeachment against the 37th president.
Nixon ended up resigning before facing a full House vote.
Railsback has long been rightfully praised for his courage.
He lost his seat after losing a Republican primary in 1982 to a more conservative challenger, who then went on to lose to Lane Evans in the general election.
Ray LaHood, the former congressman and ex-director of the federal Department of Transportation in the Obama administration, got it exactly right when he described Railsback in a Peoria Journal Star article as "fundamentally decent," a man whose values fit the ideal of what it means to be a representative of the people.
Thumbs Down ... to school districts in Iowa that are keeping secret reports about their seclusion practices.
The Gazette in Cedar Rapids reported this week that elementary students in the district were held in seclusion rooms or physically restrained 237 times in the first month of the school year, more than four times as much as during the same time period in the 2015-16 school year.
Why?
The district won't disclose information explaining why. And in Iowa City, district officials won't say at all how many students were secluded or restrained during the first month of the school year.
Both districts say these records are confidential, though the Gazette reports this is a reversal of what they did in 2016, when the districts released redacted reports.
The seclusion and restraint practices of school districts are a vital public interest. We don't expect individual student data to be released, of course, but as the executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council (of which we are a member) said, districts regularly release aggregated or redacted records. And they'd done so previously.
So why the change?
Thumbs Down ... to those who were responsible for the error leading to more than 500 people in Illinois who had indicated they weren't U.S. citizens still being registered to vote. More than a dozen were actually able to vote, according to news reports.
The problem stems from the state's new voter registration system that automatically signs up people to vote when they get or renew a driver's license. The Secretary of State's office said that a programming error was to blame and that it has been fixed.
Republican and Democratic legislators are now calling for hearings.
That's a good thing. The integrity of our elections is paramount.
At the same time, we also know the number of people who vote illegally is exceedingly small. When errors like this occur, it just lends ammunition to those who want to make it harder for people to vote.
We've seen enough of that in this country.
Thumbs Up ... to Iowa lawmakers who are considering legislation making it mandatory for adults to use seat belts in front and back seats. Currently, only those under 17 are required to wear seat belts in the back seat of an automobile.
Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake, is the sponsor of the legislation. There is a companion bill in the House.
Some might object to such a requirement, and Whiting noted he is a "pro-liberty" guy. But medical officials have approached lawmakers telling them they've encountered accident situations in which back-seat passengers who weren't belted in will slam into those in the front seat.
In other words, their decision to not buckle up has implications for those who have taken steps to ensure their safety.
This proposal only seems logical, and it's not a big change. We have long been accustomed to the idea that, when we get into a car, we should buckle up. We do so in the front seat, and with children anywhere in the car. We should go the extra mile.