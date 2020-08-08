Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to Republicans and Democrats in Washington, D.C., for coming together on legislation to address the nearly $12 billion in backlogged maintenance projects at America’s national historic sites and parks.

That includes the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site in West Branch, Iowa. As James Lynch reported this week, officials at the Hoover site anticipate getting some of the funding to address deficiencies at a few of its structures.

We are big fans of the 186-acre site, where this nation’s 31st president, an Iowa native, is buried. (Those of you who have not been there should take the 45-mile drive west and check it out. It’s true the library and museum still are closed because of the coronavirus, but the grounds are impressive. And once the doors to the museum open, you will be impressed.)

President Trump signed the new law, called the Great American Outdoors Act, on Tuesday. And it won wide support in Congress. Nearly all the Democrats voted for it, and while congressional Republicans were split, we were happy to see that Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, were with the majority in approving the $9 billion appropriation. In fact, all the lawmakers representing the Quad-Cities voted to approve funding to address these backlogs.