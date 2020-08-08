Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to Republicans and Democrats in Washington, D.C., for coming together on legislation to address the nearly $12 billion in backlogged maintenance projects at America’s national historic sites and parks.
That includes the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site in West Branch, Iowa. As James Lynch reported this week, officials at the Hoover site anticipate getting some of the funding to address deficiencies at a few of its structures.
We are big fans of the 186-acre site, where this nation’s 31st president, an Iowa native, is buried. (Those of you who have not been there should take the 45-mile drive west and check it out. It’s true the library and museum still are closed because of the coronavirus, but the grounds are impressive. And once the doors to the museum open, you will be impressed.)
President Trump signed the new law, called the Great American Outdoors Act, on Tuesday. And it won wide support in Congress. Nearly all the Democrats voted for it, and while congressional Republicans were split, we were happy to see that Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, were with the majority in approving the $9 billion appropriation. In fact, all the lawmakers representing the Quad-Cities voted to approve funding to address these backlogs.
Thumbs Down … to Rock Island County Board member Rod Simmer. Simmer filed a worker’s compensation claim last year after he was in a car accident after he had left a county meeting at which the Hope Creek Care Center was discussed.
We thought it was pretty ridiculous at the time; the idea that a board member would file a claim for being in a car accident just because he had been at a county meeting is ridiculous. The county administration didn't think much of the claim, either. It opposed it, and this week, Sarah Hayden reported Simmer dropped the matter.
He didn’t drop the ridiculousness, though.
Simmer, who holds the District 18 seat, said the claim wasn’t really his idea, but his lawyer’s doing — and that all he was doing was trying to "cover my butt."
Shame on him. And kudos to county officials who stood up to a board member and made it clear they wouldn’t fold to this nonsense.
Thumbs Down … to President Trump’s re-election campaign for doctoring a news photograph taken of Joe Biden in Iowa last year to use in a new TV attack ad. The real photo shows Biden sitting on the floor at the home of Coralville (Iowa) Mayor John Lundell, where there was a watch party for the 2019 Holiday Bowl.
Biden was surrounded by people, in the news photo and in reality. But in the altered photo that appears in the new Trump campaign ad, Biden is sitting by himself, as an announcer says he’s "alone" and "hiding" in his Delaware basement.
Talk about fake news.
In an article Thursday, the Gazette in Cedar Rapids, said the photo is one of theirs; that the Trump campaign never asked for its permission to use the photo – and, in fact, it doesn’t allow its news photos to be used in political ads. That's standard practice in most newsrooms.
Nobody expects political ads to be the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. But you shouldn’t have to wonder whether the pictures you’re seeing are real or fake.
Thumbs Up … to officials in Bettendorf for creative thinking. The city has seen revenues fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. That's also true because of diminished use of the Family Museum and Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center.
Well, now officials are exploring the possibility of using these facilities for classrooms and daycare.
As Alma Gaul wrote this week, "those possibilities are being explored as the city seeks new ways to bring in revenue and school officials look for extra space to allow for social distancing during in-person teaching."
It's been a difficult year for places like the museum. City officials say use at the Family Museum is down 70% since March.
City officials say discussions are in the early stages, but we're encouraged by the creativity.
Thumbs Up ... to the state of Illinois for the new "It Only Works if You Wear It" campaign, urging people to wear face masks. The campaign, which is using $5 million in federal CARES Act funding, is aimed at reminding people to wear masks as the number of coronavirus cases statewide climbs.
The ads will be targeted to areas of the state where there are increased cases and will run across several media platforms.
This is the kind of message that bears repeating. The coronavirus will be with us for some time, and we need to be remain vigilant.
