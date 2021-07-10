Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the news that e-commerce giant Amazon is building a 640,000 square foot (2.9 million square feet over five stories) fulfillment center in Davenport, north of I-80 and west of the airport. The warehouse, the company’s latest investment in Iowa, is expected to lead to the creation of 1,000 full-time jobs that pay more than $16 per hour.

This is the kind of deal that economic development and government officials dream of announcing, and after weeks of speculation, that dream came true on Thursday morning. The number of jobs is certainly impressive. We can't recall another time when there were so many attached to a single company locating here.

We hope that Amazon's presence here will serve to lift wages across the community, as well as provide employment to people who need it.

The people who worked to secure these new jobs – in government and the private sector – deserve praise, as do the people of Davenport and Iowa, who are providing incentives that helped to move this deal along.

As we welcome these new jobs, we also are mindful of the scrutiny over Amazon’s labor practices. News organizations around the world have reported on high turnover and safety issues at Amazon, and worker advocates and unions also have raised concerns.