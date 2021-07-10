Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the news that e-commerce giant Amazon is building a 640,000 square foot (2.9 million square feet over five stories) fulfillment center in Davenport, north of I-80 and west of the airport. The warehouse, the company’s latest investment in Iowa, is expected to lead to the creation of 1,000 full-time jobs that pay more than $16 per hour.
This is the kind of deal that economic development and government officials dream of announcing, and after weeks of speculation, that dream came true on Thursday morning. The number of jobs is certainly impressive. We can't recall another time when there were so many attached to a single company locating here.
We hope that Amazon's presence here will serve to lift wages across the community, as well as provide employment to people who need it.
The people who worked to secure these new jobs – in government and the private sector – deserve praise, as do the people of Davenport and Iowa, who are providing incentives that helped to move this deal along.
As we welcome these new jobs, we also are mindful of the scrutiny over Amazon’s labor practices. News organizations around the world have reported on high turnover and safety issues at Amazon, and worker advocates and unions also have raised concerns.
Amazon is quickly headed toward becoming the country’s largest employer, and it now will be one of the Quad-Cities’ largest employers, according to local economic development officials. We hope that, when all is said and done, it is a happy, healthy and rewarding relationship for all involved.
Thumbs Up … to the beginning of play at this year's John Deere Classic. The 50th playing of the tournament got underway Thursday, and we're looking forward to a great weekend of golf at TPC Deere Run. After a year off, the Quad-Cities has eagerly awaited the return of the tournament, and we got to see some great golf in the first two rounds. (If you haven't seen it, check out Maverick McNealy's hole-in-one on the par-3 16th, using a pitching wedge to ace the 136-yard hole.)
There are plenty of stories at the Classic, and we're happy to see some of the players who took part in the U.S. Open turn out for this year's tournament.
All week, we at this newspaper have not only tried to feature the golf, but also the stories of people who help to make this happen — from the volunteers to the people who make the pork chops.
Our return to summer wouldn't be fully complete without the Classic, and we're happy that it is finally here.
Thumbs Up … to the state of Illinois for getting its first credit upgrade in more than two decades, an accomplishment that was driven by its most recent budget. The boost came from Moody’s Investors Service.
Moody’s praised the state budget’s increased pension payments, "constrained" use of federal funds, debt repayment and the ability to keep its backlog of bills in check.
The increase still leaves Illinois' bond rating two notches above "junk" status, but we believe that Democrats in the General Assembly, and Gov. JB Pritzker, who put together this budget, deserve credit for the upgrade.
Does Illinois still have a long way to go to get on a good fiscal path? Of course. But, as we have previously noted, this is a budget worthy of praise and we’re happy to see Moody’s has rewarded the state for it.
Thumbs Down … to the City of Davenport for failing at basic transparency. For weeks, the city warned that fireworks scofflaws would be dealt with summarily; that if people violated the law they would pay the price. Yet, when our reporter asked the city about basic enforcement information for the Fourth of July holiday, we were told to file an open records request. This is in contrast to other cities, which simply provided the information without making us jump through hoops. This newspaper has filed an open records request, and we’re fairly sure the city of Davenport will meet the requirements of the law. Still, it’s too bad the keepers of public information couldn’t just provide the public with a simple answer to basic questions they had to know would be asked.
Thumbs Up …. to everybody who was involved in the incident last week in which crisis negotiators from the Davenport Police Department were able to help an apparently distraught man on the overpass at Interstate-80 and Brady Street.