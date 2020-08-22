Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thumbs Up … to a program in Moline that's pairing police officers with social workers.

Two full-time employees of the Peoria-based Center for Youth and Family Solutions started this week. The social workers aim to better help police deal with people with mental disabilities. They won't go on calls, but they will help officers train and be better prepared.

Bettendorf is the only other Quad-City-area department with a social worker on staff, according to reports. We'd like to see more.

Kudos to Moline police for hearing — and acting on — voices in the community calling for police reform. While we've seen other departments leery of new policing models, Moline deserves credit for being proactive.

Thumbs Down … to Thom Brennaman, a familiar voice to fans of the Chicago Cubs, Big 10 football and the NFL.

A former play-by-play announcer for the Cubs, Brennaman was heard uttering an anti-LGBTQ slur on a hot mic this week during a Cincinnati Reds game.

He apologized on air and then abruptly left the broadcast. He's been suspended by the Reds.