Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to a program in Moline that's pairing police officers with social workers.
Two full-time employees of the Peoria-based Center for Youth and Family Solutions started this week. The social workers aim to better help police deal with people with mental disabilities. They won't go on calls, but they will help officers train and be better prepared.
Bettendorf is the only other Quad-City-area department with a social worker on staff, according to reports. We'd like to see more.
Kudos to Moline police for hearing — and acting on — voices in the community calling for police reform. While we've seen other departments leery of new policing models, Moline deserves credit for being proactive.
Thumbs Down … to Thom Brennaman, a familiar voice to fans of the Chicago Cubs, Big 10 football and the NFL.
A former play-by-play announcer for the Cubs, Brennaman was heard uttering an anti-LGBTQ slur on a hot mic this week during a Cincinnati Reds game.
He apologized on air and then abruptly left the broadcast. He's been suspended by the Reds.
Let's be clear: This isn't about "cancel culture." It's about holding people accountable for their beliefs and how they express them. There simply isn't a place in sports, or anywhere, for that matter, for the language used by Brennaman.
Thumbs up … to Mike Reyes of Davenport, who is being inducted into the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame.
Reyes has been a tireless champion of Latino rights for years. He's best known locally through his involvement with the League of United Latin American Citizens. A past president of the organization, Reyes was named its "Man of the Year" in 2019.
Under Reyes' leadership, LULAC more than tripled the number of councils in Iowa. And he's been instrumental in raising countless dollars for scholarships and other programs that benefit Quad-Cities youth.
Congrats, Mike.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!