Thumbs up to the third trial of accused murder Stanley Liggins.
Liggins has twice been convicted of the brutal 1990 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis. And, this week, prosecutors again began laying out their case to jurors.
Thing is, both of Liggins' previous convictions were tossed due to shoddy prosecutorial work. In 2013, a court overturned his most recent conviction because prosecutors withheld key evidence from Liggins' defense team.
We realize that many in the community are frustrated that this case keeps coming up. And we share their desire for justice for Lewis and her family. But that only can be accomplished with a fair, impartial trial that presumes Liggins' innocence, which he's yet to receive.
Thumbs down to to goose excrement.
Yeah, geese have as much right as any other species to access rivers and shorelines. But the notoriously scat-prone bird is making a mess of Moline's Ben Butterworth Parkway, a strip of riverfront green space the city has spent years plowing cash into.
Moline officials have erected fences throughout the park in an attempt to stem the issue. And, unlike the president's wall, this one has merit.
Thumbs up to Zenaida Landeros, the first woman to lead the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Landeros was recently named the organization's executive director. She adds another female voice to a growing number of women sitting atop organizations.
Hers is a significant promotion.
