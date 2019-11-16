Thumbs Up ... to the Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation, which has expanded its mission to include education, particularly of low- and moderate-income children.
As Quad-City Times reporter Alma Gaul documented this week, the foundation is finding that by broadening its scope, it can acquire funds to improve the historic Rock Island estate.
A high priority at the moment is to create a large classroom on the first floor of the carriage house that's on the grounds. That's just one project, though. Foundation officials say they have a lot of ideas — but that requires money, including from the public.
We wish them well.
Thumbs Down … to the Citrus County (Florida) commissioners who apparently believe their news judgment is what should control what their library patrons read.
The commissioners last month rejected a request by the area library to spend $2,700 on a digital subscription to the New York Times, which according to the local newspaper would provide online access to the Times for the library’s 70,000 card holders.
The decision didn't appear motivated by budgetary concerns, though.
"I don’t want the New York Times in this county. I don’t like them. It’s fake news," one commissioner, Scott Carnahan, said.
The commissioners' decision drew criticism from the public, according to the Citrus County Chronicle, which reported Carnahan later said he wasn’t motivated by his feelings toward the newspaper; it was just that he didn’t want the public paying for the publication.
Actually, the regional library system already subscribes to the Times’ print edition, and a local library official said this would be a way to reach more people.
Maybe that’s what the commissioners were afraid of.
Thumbs Up ... to the Iowa State Auditor's office for looking into the Lincoln School sale. We've said plenty about the sale, and so has the public. Now, State Auditor Rob Sand has agreed to examine the situation.
About a week ago, the Davenport School District closed on the sale of the former school to a non-profit organization affiliated with Third Missionary Baptist Church for $30,000.
As we have noted, there are conflict of interest questions surrounding the sale. There also are questions about whether the board practiced good financial stewardship. The board sold the property for a fraction of other, competing bids.
We're happy to see the auditor has agreed to examine this transaction.
We don't know if this will be a part of the review, but one of the things revealed in the release of audio recordings of the closed door sessions was how some board members downplayed the additional money in the higher bids. One of the things they noted was the funds wouldn't go to the account that pays for teachers and staff. Instead, it was earmarked for an account that funds building projects. (We would note this is the same fund voters agreed to bolster with a property tax increase less than a year ago.)
Thumbs Down ... to the Davenport Civil Rights Commission (once again) for the continued stalemate that has harmed the fight against discrimination in the city.
This, as readers will know, has been a problem for months. This week, there was a meeting of commissioners (some legit; some not) at City Hall; and, to no one's surprise, nothing got done.
We won't go into the history of this fiasco. Suffice to say that there still is no agreement over who has the right to sit on the seven-person commission. As a result, it's been neutered.
This week's meeting — which we're not even sure qualified as a meeting because nobody can even figure out what constitutes a quorum — is just another reminder that this situation has gone on too long.
Thumbs Up ... to Western Illinois University for being recognized as a top college for veterans. Military Times magazine said WIU ranked 24th among 134 institutions in the four-year category in its "Best for Vets: Top Colleges 2020" feature.
This is the 10th consecutive year that the university has been recognized. Also, the University of Dubuque was honored, coming in at 19th.
