Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Augustana College's fishing team. It was only two years ago that the bass fishing club became officially sanctioned, but as Jeremiah Haas reported this week, Ben Ford of Geneseo and Cole Bathje of Rockford, representing Augie, became the 2020 Iowa Bass Nation College State Champions at an event in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
The win advances them to the national championship, possibly in Florida this fall. Ford said he hoped the program at Augie would grow, and that 15 students have signed up.
Wins like this one tend to engender interest in a program, so congratulations.
Thumbs Down ... to the news that two inmates at the federal prison in Thomson, Ill., have tested positive for the coronavirus. Illinois lawmakers made the announcement last week, saying their calls for more widespread testing led to the discoveries.
The federal Bureau of Prisons transferred 19 inmates to Thomson in April from the Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal facility in Chicago. This was as coronavirus cases were still soaring.
Two of those prisoners who were transferred have now tested positive, Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., said last week.
The lawmakers urged the bureau to test all staff and inmates at Thomson, as well as initiate contact tracing. Bustos' office tells us contact tracing has begun. That's good, but she also says the bureau reports it doesn't have the resources to test prisoners before transfer. This is a problem.
Union officials also say they are woefully understaffed, an issue that needs attention, too.
Some weeks ago, the prison in Thomson was designated as a quarantine site, one of about a dozen places across the country where the bureau intended to send new prisoners to be monitored before being moved on to permanent facilities. Thomson was taken off that list a few weeks ago, but it's clear the situation bears watching.
Thumbs Up ... to the state of Illinois for awarding a nearly $500,000 grant to Mercado on Fifth. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $11 million in grants for minority-owned businesses and business incubators earlier this week. The money for Mercado will go to its $1 million project involving an old car shop in Moline's Floreciente neighborhood.
We're big fans of Mercado on Fifth. The organization has contributed to a transformation of this part of Moline.
We're happy the state of Illinois recognizes this and has the confidence to help continue the revitalization efforts.
Thumbs Up ... to the decades-long dedication that Ted Davies brought to Niabi Zoo. Sadly, Davies passed away last month at the age of 100. We mourn his passing, and we believe all Quad-Citians should recognize the commitment he brought to the facility.
Davies served on the Rock Island County Board for 36 years. And as Barb Ickes wrote this week, it was 30 years ago that he saw that animals at the county-owned zoo weren't being properly cared for. As a result, Davies got involved and made improvement of the Coal Valley zoo his passion. We are all the beneficiaries.
Davies, a U.S. Army veteran, served his country in World War II, and he served this community, too. We are grateful.
Thumbs Down ... to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit of the Labor Department, for continued errors in reporting the nation's unemployment rate. As several news outlets have reported, data collection errors led to reporting the jobless rate in May at 13.3%, even though without the errors it would have been higher.
The Washington Post reported the errors have "sown doubt among some parts of the public about the integrity of the figures."
These are errors that also occurred in previous months and involved failing to accurately classify workers who were absent from work due to shutdowns because of the coronavirus, and therefore laid off.
If it hadn't been for the mistakes, the agency estimates, the actual unemployment rate would have been three percentage points higher, or about 16.3%.
Officials at the agency have steadfastly denied any political interference, and most economists agree there is hardly any chance of manipulation. (It's not uncommon for partisans on both sides to claim manipulation when the results don't meet their political expectations.)
Still, the errors are real, and they undermine public confidence, particularly at a time of economic crisis and political division. The Labor Department needs to fix this problem, and fast.
