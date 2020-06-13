Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Davies served on the Rock Island County Board for 36 years. And as Barb Ickes wrote this week, it was 30 years ago that he saw that animals at the county-owned zoo weren't being properly cared for. As a result, Davies got involved and made improvement of the Coal Valley zoo his passion. We are all the beneficiaries.

Davies, a U.S. Army veteran, served his country in World War II, and he served this community, too. We are grateful.

Thumbs Down ... to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit of the Labor Department, for continued errors in reporting the nation's unemployment rate. As several news outlets have reported, data collection errors led to reporting the jobless rate in May at 13.3%, even though without the errors it would have been higher.

The Washington Post reported the errors have "sown doubt among some parts of the public about the integrity of the figures."

These are errors that also occurred in previous months and involved failing to accurately classify workers who were absent from work due to shutdowns because of the coronavirus, and therefore laid off.

If it hadn't been for the mistakes, the agency estimates, the actual unemployment rate would have been three percentage points higher, or about 16.3%.