Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up …. to Ascentra Credit Union, which gifted its former central Davenport branch building at 122 E. 15th St., to the Hilltop Campus Village. The non-profit that works to improve the Hilltop area has used the building as its headquarters for years, but it still was owned by the credit union.
"This is an exciting development for both our organizations,” said Bob Lee, the HCV president. "It helps cement the ties between both institutions and contributes to the long-term sustainability of the district."
Lee also serves on the Ascentra board. The gift was inspired by the late Dale Owen, who had been CEO at Ascentra and was active for years in the Hilltop Campus Village.
We were happy to see this latest step in the partnership between these two organizations. It is a credit to both, as they continue to revitalize this part of Davenport and the Quad-Cities.
Thumbs Down … to the Bureau of Prisons for staffing problems at the federal prison in Thomson, Ill. We have heard for a long time now the concerns about shortages, and yet, it seems, the situation isn’t getting any better.
Judging by the words of Jonathan Zumkehr, president of the union there, the American Federation of Government Employees, Local 4070, it appears to be getting worse.
In a letter he sent to Congress on May 14, Zumkehr said morale at the prison is low, and it’s hard to retain workers and fill jobs. He also said that there are "abusive levels" of overtime being demanded.
"I would be failing in my representational duties if I did not say candidly that USP Thomson is experiencing a staffing crisis, bar none in the Bureau of Prisons. A review of the overall conditions witnessed at USP Thomson, without immediate intervention, have cultivated an environment with catastrophic potential," Zumkehr wrote in the letter, the details of which were published in this newspaper about a week ago.
Our congressional delegation has been pressing the Bureau of Prisons to help. In a letter in April, lawmakers wrote that since the start of 2020, "there have been five inmate deaths from fights or suicides that may have been prevented with additional staff." As Sarah Hayden reported, the most recent death was in February, when a 41-year-old prisoner was found unresponsive in his cell and later died from his injuries.
The delegation says limited housing options, the long commutes and child care gaps contribute to the difficulty filling positions.
This prison is in a rural area, so it stands to reason that drawing workers would be harder than in urban centers, like Chicago, where pay is higher. But that is all the more reason to take steps to address these problems.
The federal government, during the Obama administration, purchased this prison. It was a high enough priority then to involve the president. Running it the right way should also be a high priority now. We think it is time that conditions there change.
Thumbs Up … to improving conditions in the Quad-Cities when it comes to COVID-19 infections. Earlier this week, the 14-day average daily infection rate in Scott County fell to 5 per 100,000 population, while the test positivity rate declined to less than 5%. That's something that hasn’t happened since last June.
In Illinois, meanwhile, vaccinations are continuing to climb. According to the New York Times, 55% of the population has received at least one shot; that is higher than the 49% in Iowa, though Iowa has a bit more of its population that is fully vaccinated.
There still are gaps, and lest we forget, hundreds of Americans continue to die each day from this scourge, including more than 600 on Thursday. Here in the Quad-Cities, we got a stark reminder earlier this week.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported four COVID-19 deaths between Friday and Tuesday. That includes a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom died at a hospital, as well as a woman in her 100s and woman in her 50s, both of whom died at a long-term-care facility, according to our Tom Loewy.
The Quad-Cities is clearly transitioning to a pre-pandemic footing, and we see in the declining infection rates a vast improvement. But we are mindful that COVID still is with us, albeit in selected pockets of our population.
We should not forget those who are suffering, those who still are at risk. And we should continue to do what is needed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Mostly, this means that people should take the opportunity to get vaccinated if they haven't already.