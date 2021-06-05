Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

The federal government, during the Obama administration, purchased this prison. It was a high enough priority then to involve the president. Running it the right way should also be a high priority now. We think it is time that conditions there change.

Thumbs Up … to improving conditions in the Quad-Cities when it comes to COVID-19 infections. Earlier this week, the 14-day average daily infection rate in Scott County fell to 5 per 100,000 population, while the test positivity rate declined to less than 5%. That's something that hasn’t happened since last June.

In Illinois, meanwhile, vaccinations are continuing to climb. According to the New York Times, 55% of the population has received at least one shot; that is higher than the 49% in Iowa, though Iowa has a bit more of its population that is fully vaccinated.

There still are gaps, and lest we forget, hundreds of Americans continue to die each day from this scourge, including more than 600 on Thursday. Here in the Quad-Cities, we got a stark reminder earlier this week.