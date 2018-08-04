Try 1 month for 99¢
Jim Victor, board chairman of Genesis Philanthropy, talked about the launch of Genesis Family Connects in 2015, a program providing in-home assistance, assessment and resources to new moms and babies. Scott County Kids was a partner in the project.

Thumbs up to Jim Victor, a true advocate for the Quad-Cities and longtime columnist for the Quad-City Times.

The financial adviser at Morgan Stanley and automotive racing enthusiast died this past week during a test session for the SCCA Majors at Road America in Wisconsin.

Name an organization in the Quad-Cities and chances are Victor was somehow involved. He was a staple in chamber, educational and not-for-profit circles. He will be missed. 

Victor was 71.

Thumbs down to Big Brother and his busted facial recognition tech.

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, was among several federal lawmakers incorrectly identified as a wanted criminal by Amazon's facial recognition system tested recently by the American Civil Liberties Union. 

The technology marketed to police agencies also mistook three U.S. senators and 24 other House members as criminals.

While just a test, the outcome is scary. It's particularly so as Amazon is aggressively trying to sell it to local, state and federal law enforcement. 

So much for privacy. 

Thumbs up to Gov. Bruce Rauner for, albeit grudgingly, signing the "Truth in Hiring Act," which was touted by political nemesis, Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

Mendoza's criticized Rauner, and his predecessors, for "offshoring" gubernatorial staffers. In essence, the Gorvernor's Office would place a staffers salary within another agency's budget, thereby under-reporting its actual expenses.

This legislation is all about transparency. The taxpayers have a right to know where their money is spent. Rauner was right not to fight this one. 

