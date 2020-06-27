Editorial: Thumbs up, Thumbs Down

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thumbs Up … to the decision in Scott County District Court this week that hopefully puts to rest the long-simmering controversy over who rightly sits on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.

District Court Judge Tom Reidel issued a summary judgment Monday for the City of Davenport, rejecting arguments by former commissioners that amounted to a claim that they could stay in their appointed positions as long as they wanted.

In his 11-page ruling, Reidel wrote, "to accept the Defendant’s position that they are essentially appointed for life would lead to an absurd result that is contrary to the clear language and the intent of the ordinance."

That it took more than a year to get here is what is truly absurd. Still, the judge made clear this wasn’t even a close call.

Hopefully, those who have spent a year preventing the commission from doing its work will now accept this decision — and the unassailable logic that goes along with it — and stand down.

Thumbs Down ... to the handling of the case of a Coal Valley man who was convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison in the 2007 death of his infant son, Dax.